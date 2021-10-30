Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Amla rich hair care products for stronger & longer hair

Amla has been eaten as fruits made into tonics and setups to cure ailments and more. The native Indian gooseberry tree has been found to have several benefits for each part of the body. With high vitamin C content and other antioxidants and nutrients, it has been a part of grandma’s beauty treasure for healthy and strong hair. Considered as a ‘superfood‘ for hair, Amla also has good amino acid and phytonutrients that increase the circulation of blood significantly throughout the scalp and provides enough oxygen and nourishment to the hair follicles. Here are 5 amala infused hair care products you need to nourish your hair and scalp.

Amla Ayurvedic Hair Oil

Amla nourishes hair and makes it strong and black. It is also known to strengthen hair and reduce hair fall. This amala infused hair oil cures the dryness and prevents the accumulation of dandruff.

Amla Powder

You can use amla powder in your DIY hair masks. Mix it with curd to make a paste and apply it to your hair once a week to cool your scalp and nourish your hair. It also helps treat hair thinning and reduce premature greying of hair.

Amla Shampoo

Amla shampoo makes your hair longer and shinier. Besides, this anti-hair fall shampoo gently cleanses the hair by adding strength and nourishment.

Amla Hair Conditioner

If you have thin, damage-prone hair and weak roots that need repairing protection and some strengthening care then this conditioner is the way to go. It smooths rough cuticles and restores hair’s moisture barrier.

Amla Hair Serum

This amla serum is a brilliant hair spray with natural oils that hydrates hair to prevent moisture loss & split ends. It helps to style your dull, dry and damaged hair making them soft and manageable.

