Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Beauty products for every lazy girl to pamper their skin this summer

Skincare calls for a dedicated routine and consistent regime. But if you are lazy like us, here are 5 beauty products to swear by this summer. Check it out!

Summer can be harsh on your skin if it's not taken care of. But stuck in a pandemic world fighting every day to be alive and sound skincare may not find its place on your priority list like before. But as important it is to eat to stay healthy, skincare does play its part in making one feel alive, fresh and clean. If you are too lazy to pick a home remedy or try out DIY hacks with superfoods, here are 6 beauty products from Amazon that can help you out for glowing, smooth skin.

Sheet Mask

If you are working from home or just sleeping on your bed till noon, you can easily spread this sheet mask on your face and relax. It moisturises and rejuvenates your skin cells making them feel fresh and lively. Enriched with botanicals, anti-oxidant and other premium activators, this can be your golden ticket to flawless skin.

Price: Rs 749

Deal of the Day: RS 599

Buy Now

Eye Mask

If dark circles, under-eye bags and puffy eyes your enemies and the hectic life is not providing you with enough time to take care of it just buy this eye mask. These are sheet masks made up of tissue soaked in hydrating serum and contain orange extracts. It helps to reduce dark circles and under-eye puffiness.

Price: Rs 99

Deal of the Day: RS 69

Buy Now

Night Serum

This face serum works overnight to deliver moisturizing, anti-ageing and skin lightening benefits as it contains antioxidants and age-block actives to prevent free-radical damage, while its natural skin moisture binders and tripeptides reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on continuous usage.

Price: Rs 595

Deal of the Day: RS 506

Buy Now

Face Wash

Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash is skin clarifying and deep cleansing face wash enriched with pure apple cider vinegar, Aloe Vera extract, and hyaluronic acid. Its effective formulation helps in removing dirt, sweat, excess oil and makeup very thoroughly. It helps in restoring the skin’s natural pH balance.

Price: Rs 389

Deal of the Day: RS 359

Buy Now

Body Polishing Kit

This body polishing kit skincare kit consists of coffee body scrub and coffee body lotion that your skin and body need. With the Goodness Arabica Coffee and perfectly sized walnut shell particles removes dead skin and give a fresh youthful glow and hence this scrub gives smooth gentle exfoliation.

Price: Rs 1048

Deal of the Day: RS 559

Buy Now

Take care of your skin in the best way possible with THESE 5 must-buy products from Amazon.

Also Read| 4 DIY face masks that you can keep overnight for healthy and glowing skin

Share your comment ×