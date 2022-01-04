Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Cold creams to combat winter dryness

Winter is the season where our skin demands additional care as the harsh and dry air causes the skin to lose elasticity. To fight these terrible outcomes and enjoy the season to the fullest in its enchantment, we have arranged 5 must-have winter creams of some amazing beauty brands to prevent itchy, flakey and dry skin. So, keep a note of it and make sure to add it to your winter skincare regime.

Pilgrim Red Vine body lotion

This non-sticky lotion offers a premium and deeply moisturized feeling without leaving behind a greasy residue. It melts straight into your skin, locking in the moisture and improving skin elasticity.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 427

MCaffeine Naked and Rich Choco Body butter

Choco body butter is a daily dose of creamy and buttery nourishment for your body. This cold cream is rich in caffeine, argan oil and caramel that tones, hydrates and improves the skin texture and compact winter dryness. It also has a heavenly aroma of pure chocolate that will delight your senses along with a long-lasting effect.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 427

Cetaphil Dailyadvance ultra hydrating lotion

Bid goodbye to dull and dry skin with Cetaphil Dailyadvance lotion! This is a non-greasy formula that unclogs pores and leaves your skin feeling soft, hydrated and smooth. It also enriches the skin with Vitamin E and Vitamin B5.

Price: Rs 1425

Deal: Rs 1211

Plum Goodness Grape Seed & Sea Buckthorn Nurturance Night Cream

This is a lightweight, creamy skin-softening cream that refreshes your face and nourishes your skin. It contains Vitamin A, C, E, and minerals from grape seed oil to provide nourishment. It is also a 100% vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free product with a pleasant fragrance.

Price: Rs 1425

Deal: Rs 1211

Biotique Winter Green Anti- Acne Cream

This cruelty-free and botanical product is perfect for nourishing your skin without feeding it with chemicals. This soothing spot correcting cream helps clear up blemishes and promote poreless, flawless skin-without flakiness or dryness.

Price: Rs 199

Deal: Rs 139

