Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Highly recommended under eye creams to get rid of dark circles

Dark circles aren’t a serious health problem but definitely makes one look old, dull and tired. Increased screen time, unhealthy lifestyle, sun exposure and smoking can darken your sensitive skin below the eyes creating a saggy dark pit that no one wishes to flaunt. But don't worry, the cure for it is as simple and easy as how common dark circles are. Here are 5 products to get rid of dark circles from trusted skincare brands.

Dot & Key Eye Cream

One of my trusted and favourite brands, Dot &Key features a wide range of cruelty-free skincare products that suits all skin types and addresses specific conditions. This eye cream is light and cool on the skin. Evenly apply it under your eyes and leave it overnight to watch your dark circles fade with consistent use.

Price: Rs 795

Price: Rs 795

The Moms Co. Under Eye Cream

With the goodness of coffee, oil improve fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness, soothe your skin with organic chamomile oil, reduce puffiness and relieve tired eyes with green tea, soften and condition skin with shea butter and avocado oil.

Price: Rs 474

Price: Rs 474

Pilgrim Eye Cream

The skin regenerates collagen and thickens the surrounding skin to erase and prevent fine lines, dark circles and wrinkles with this eye cream from Pilgrim. It refreshes tired eyes, helps to reduce morning puffiness and promotes elasticity.

Price: Rs 450

Price: Rs 450

MCaffeine Under Eye Cream

With the benefits of coffee that relieves dark circles, here is the sweet-smelling under eye cream you were looking for. It is a natural source of caffeine, which is also antioxidant-rich and tones the skin giving a healthy glow. Caffeine also reduces puffiness and soothes the skin.

Price: Rs 575

Price: Rs 575

Mamaearth Under Eye Cream

Mamaearth’s eye cream makes sure to get rid of dark circles with its skin lightening and tightening properties of cucumber & peptides. It diminishes unwanted dark circles caused due to melanin deposit, iron deposit, stress & pollution.

Price: Rs 399

Price: Rs 399

