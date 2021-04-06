Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Makeup products from Amazon you always wanted under 20 USD

Level up your beauty with these 6 makeup products from Amazon. Check it out!

Makeup is an art. Not everyone can achieve the A level perfection right away. It requires some amount of practice and understanding which colour and what products work best for your skin. On today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you 6 amazing beauty products to amp up your makeup routine. These quality products are true to their value and are trusted with great reviews. Scroll down and buy your favourites at a lower price today. Hurry up before the deal ends.

Beauty Blender

Blending is the key for all makeup. A perfect blending makes sure your makeup doesn't look artificial and boring. If you have a habit of blending with your fingers, high time to switch it with these soft beauty blenders.

Price: 13.99 USD

Deal of the day: 12.95 USD

Buy Now

Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Filled with a dozen majorly pigmented shades ranging from super wearable nudes to mild tones, this eyeshadow collection will give you the best of all colours to allow you to create stunning natural looks! The luxurious glossy box comes with a double-ended brush and mirror inside.

Price: 8.00 USD

Deal of the day: 6.99 USD

Buy Now

Primer

Primers make sure your pores are refreshed and create a set base for the makeup to stay put for hours. This primer is made to give you smooth, flawless skin with a long-lasting, velvety matte finish. It will work for up to 8 hours, so you can look your best the whole day.

Price: 6.99 USD

Deal of the day: 5.97 USD

Buy Now

Foundation

As it contains SPF 28 for protection from sun damage, this anti-ageing foundation diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful glow. It also contains hyaluronic complex and vitamin C for healthier-looking skin.

Price: 13.40 USD

Deal of the day: 12.18 USD

Buy Now

Lipstick

Here is the ultra-long lasting velvet lipstick that you were looking for! It gently enhances your lips without forming a thick layer, so it doesn't crack or dry as aggressively and is enriched with Vitamin E to help keep your lips soft once the lipstick is removed.

Price: 24.00 USD

Deal of the day: 18.00 USD

Buy Now

Makeup Kit for kids

Does your little munchkin play dress up games with makeup sessions? Here is a perfect gift for her. This kit includes a blush trio, Princess glitter lip gloss and two additional lip gloss, 2 lipstick, eye shadow, 2 nail Polish, eyebrow pencil, 3 brushes, and a designer Princess cosmetic bag. It includes everything a daughter or niece could want to have in her first makeup bag.

Price: 25.99 USD

Deal of the day: 13.49 USD

Buy Now

Share your comment ×