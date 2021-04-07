Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Vegan beauty products from Amazon that you should already own

Loving the rise of vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, we bring to you 6 such amazing ones that can help your face glow naturally. Check it out!

Sustainability is the buzzword that we get to hear every day. Even the beauty industry is embracing sustainable methods and we are more than happy about it. One category of this is the rise of vegan products. Vegan beauty products are those that contain no animal ingredients at all, including honey, beeswax, eggs etc. It is purely 100 per cent natural. Plant-based extracts make the main basis of ingredients making them skin-friendly to almost all skin types and minimal to no side effects. On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you vegan beauty products that you can use on an everyday basis.

Dead Sea Mud Mask with Avocado & Superfoods

Here is your clay mask that is dermatologically certified, hydrating, and rich in natural superfoods. This mask helps you strengthen the moisturizing barrier of your skin, which protects against external factors by removing impurities and reducing the appearance of large pores. It also addresses the issues of acne, pimple and redness.

Turmeric & Rosehip Face Oil

A face oil massage gets your facial skin nourished, moisturized, healthy, smooth and radiant. Made with an amalgamation of refined natural oils this beauty product aids the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, while deeply moisturizing the face, under eyes and neck.

Tea Tree Serum

Tea tree serum is a beauty potion that defies any signs of ageing. Start using them right from your 20s to look youthful in your 50s and 60s. They unclog pores, comfort upset skin, and deliver a brighter, healthier-looking tone.

Moisture Conditioner for hair

Bottled up with coconut milk, this conditioner smoothes your hair and helps reduce hair fall. Coconut milk locks in moisture and hydrates hair making it thick, bouncy and voluminous. If healthy hair is what you are seeking, here is what you need.

Blackhead Remover

With clarifying and soothing benefits of Vitamin C and Aloe vera, this green bottle cleanses deeply and remove excess oil, dirt and residue. It also combats the appearance of scarring, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone with the power of Ascorbic Acid in them. An all in one magical product to solve all your skin problems.

Cleansing oil

Those with normal to dry skin can embrace the natural hydrating power of cleansing oil for healthy-looking skin. It gently dissolves dirt and makeup without stripping your skin’s naturally protective moisture barriers without leaving behind any oily residues. It also provides instant hydration leaving the surface soft and smooth.

