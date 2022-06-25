Amazon Deal Of The Day: 7 Ayurvedic beauty products under Rs.1000 for radiant skin

The “new normal” has created a bond between skincare and self-care. Beauty brands are taking note of Ayurveda’s growing popularity in the mainstream, and bottling formulas that bring its benefits to your beauty shelf. Here are a few Ayurvedic beauty products available at discounted prices on the Amazon deal of the day that will make it easier for you to incorporate Ayurvedic practices into your daily routine.

7 Ayurvedic beauty products on the Amazon deal of the day:

Scroll down and take a look at these Ayurvedic beauty products for radiant skin.

Crafted with a unique blend of natural oils and herbs like saffron and lotus extracts, the 10 percent kumkumadi skin radiance face serum is highly efficacious in fading dark spots, resulting in skin that's bright and spotless. Say goodbye to pigmentation with kumkumadi skin radiance face serum, a concoction of natural skin brightening ayurvedic ingredients. It slows down pigmentation in response to sun exposure. It penetrates deep into the skin to improve hydration level, helping you achieve soft, plump, youthful, and naturally radiant skin.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.779

Buy Now

Powered with rejuvenating ayurvedic herbs like organic ghee and kumkumadi oil for the face, this night cream for women penetrates deep into the layers of skin to improve the hydration level and the overall appearance of skin tone. It aids the skin repair process for a youthful radiance and even skin tone. The non comedogenic face moisturiser features a unique blend of ayurvedic herbs like mulethi (liquorice), apricot and patchouli oil to help fight signs of ageing and protect skin from sun damage. Jasmine helps restore skin lustre and moisturises the skin. Kokum softens the skin and restores skin elasticity for a youthful glow.

Price: Rs.1095

Deal: Rs.855

Buy Now

This skin brightening oil makes the skin radiant and glowing. It improves the skin tone giving you clear and spotless skin. It gives the skin a youthful appearance and helps minimise fine lines, making skin smooth and youthful. It is suitable for all skin types and is non-oily and absorbs easily.

Price: Rs.400

Deal: Rs.338

Buy Now

This clinically proven kumkumadi oil helps to improve skin brightening and lightening in 28 days. This kumkumadi face oil for glowing skin helps to brighten dull skin and repair pigmentation. It is clinically proven to improve skin firmness in 28 days. It helps revive dull skin and boost skin elasticity naturally for firm skin and youthful appearance. It is made with a classical ayurvedic preparation using 26 ayurvedic herbs like kashmiri saffron, mysorean sandalwood, mangalorean indian madder, forest honey etc.

Price: Rs.995

Deal: Rs.825

Buy Now

This is an herb enriched, alcohol-free, pore-refining toner for oily/combination skin types. It is a potent classical ayurvedic formulation of organic and wildcrafted ingredients such as steam distilled orange blossom water, steam distilled tulsi water, pomegranate, mandarin orange essential oil, bitter orange and aloe vera. Steam distilled waters of mandarin are traditionally used in Ayurveda for a variety of skin benefits while pomegranate is a natural astringent that helps loosen and minimise the appearance of skin pores. Orange peel and bitter orange help acne-prone skin by guarding it against infection from pollutants, dust and grime.

Price: Rs.545

Deal: Rs.407

Buy Now

The presence of 10 percent kumkumadi oil and saffron in this day cream brightens skin while fighting pigmentation, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Infused with powerful ayurvedic preparations, this day cream penetrates deep into the skin for intense moisturization, making it plump and velvety soft with a healthy glow. It incorporates the fusion of ayurvedic herbs like saffron and lotus extracts that work actively in making your skin glow and rejuvenating your overall complexion.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.545

Buy Now

This is a combination of exquisite saffron, rose, turmeric and other efficacious Ayurvedic ingredients. Reinvigorate your appearance with a mixture of herbs and fascinating flowers that you might have never used or heard of before! Make way for a formulation that is prepared using traditional Ayurvedic techniques contains only natural ingredients for healthier and younger looking skin. Experience a remarkable change with just five-six drops of this face oil daily – embrace a unique difference from the results any face cream can deliver!

Price: Rs.1245

Deal: Rs.625

Buy Now

If you have sensitive and highly reactive skin, then ditch the mainstream chemically-infused products and invest in Ayurvedic skincare products that are made from all natural and organic ingredients. These Ayurvedic skincare products mentioned above are all safe and available at discounted rates on the Amazon deal of the day.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Amazon sale: 7 Computer accessories that will make work from home a whole lot easier