Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Best Monsoon hair care essentials under ₹1000

The monsoon season is all set to hit us and will bring along some respite from the scorching heat. It is time to finally indulge in the intoxicating fragrance of the rain, the lush green fresh trees and the cool breeze. However, like every other season it comes with a share of hair problems. The torrential rains are not exactly kind to your hair. The rainy season brings high levels of humidity that causes all that hair damage like hair fall, breakage, frizz and way too many hair-raising issues to deal with. Before you lose any more hair stressing about the monsoon humidity, we have curated a list of 7 super effective hair products available on the Amazon deal of the day that will help you deal with these monsoons a whole lot better and will give you soft, smooth and silky locks.

7 Best monsoon hair care essentials available on the Amazon deal of the day:

Scroll down and take a look at the best monsoon hair care essentials for soft and silky hair this rainy season.

We are not unknown to the various benefits that rice water has on our hair. This shampoo is enriched with rice water and keratin that will prevent split ends and repair damaged hair. It also prevents hair breakage and the protein power in Keratin increases the elasticity and volume to make your hair manageable and healthier in this humid weather. The shampoo also comes with a rice hair oil that works hard to preserve hair health, elasticity and flexibility.

Price: Rs.748

Deal: Rs.597

Buy Now

Oiling your hair regularly and applying serum are both essential parts of every hair care routine. This product fulfils the role of both - oil and serum! It drastically reduces hair fall and gets easily absorbed into the scalp and promotes the growth of fuller and denser hair. It reduces thinning of hair, split-ends and repairs brittle hair along with hydrating dry scalp. The best aspect of this oil serum is that it is non-sticky and lightweight.

Price: Rs.1495

Deal: Rs.895

Buy Now

Apart from using the right products you must also ensure that you are using the right comb that is gentle on the hair and does not break them. This wooden comb naturally nourishes the hair and boosts blood circulation which in turn promotes a healthy scalp. It prevents tangles and breakage and helps reduce dandruff and an itchy scalp.

Price: Rs.249

Deal: Rs.199

Buy Now

Using a good quality hair serum is probably the best way to tackle frizziness and dryness caused due to humidity. Rejuvenate the magic in your hair with this perfect fusion of argan oil, white lotus and camellia. Detangle the most rebellious knots, seal cuticles and provide an extra boost of conditioning and gloss. It acts as a superfood for your hair and also your quick-fix for frizzy and dull hair.

Price: Rs.500

Deal: Rs.470

Buy Now

Using hair oil at least twice a week will help you tackle the humidity and prevent dryness and frizziness. This natural hair oil is infused with the goodness of Brahmi Jaborandi and is known to deeply moisturise the hair. It nourishes the roots well and accelerates hair growth by thickening the roots. It also prevents dandruff and reduces hair fall and keeps the scalp cool.

Price: Rs.215

Deal: Rs.210

Buy Now

Getting a hair spa done is also a good way to get rid of the frizziness but going to the salon is not always feasible. Hence, this hair spa mask will provide you a similar treatment. With essential natural extracts, it firmly manages hair and helps improve hair health from the roots. It is infused with natural ingredients such as Bhringraj, Amla, Pro Vitamin B5, Brahmi, Fenugreek and other rich extracts that penetrate the hair shafts and follicles to help improve overall hair health. This mask is specially formulated to treat frizzy and damaged hair while making them stronger. The natural ingredients in this mask help restore the scalp’s moisture and strengthen hair.

Price: Rs.549

Deal: Rs.369

Buy Now

The air is filled with humidity in the monsoons and that can make your hair look super greasy. Washing your hair everyday is not feasible so on mornings when you wake up with greasy hair, this dry shampoo will come to your rescue. This dry shampoo will ensure that your hair is always fresh and clean even if you have not washed it in days. Infused with a refreshing scent, this dry shampoo absorbs oil and revives the strands adding extra body and texture. Now bid adieu to your limp locks, bedhead and greasy hair!

Price: Rs.749

Deal: Rs.499

Buy Now

This monsoon season, say goodbye to dry, frizzy and greasy locks with these high-quality monsoon hair care essentials. These 7 super effective hair products available on the Amazon deal of the day that will help you deal with these monsoons a whole lot better and will give you soft, smooth and silky locks.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | 7 Best anti-ageing creams skin under ₹700 on Amazon sale today