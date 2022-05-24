Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Best under eye creams that help combat dark circles & dull eye area

Are your rocking dark circles a sign of your hard work and sleepless nights? Well, you got company! But don’t you think dark circles and puffy eyes make you look dull and aged? If so, grab these amazing under eye creams from Amazon deal of the day at irresistible prices to get rid of them for once and all! These products are available at the deal price only for a limited time span so grab them before it's too late.

Here are 7 under eye creams from Amazon deal of the day:

These branded under eye creams are on sale at the moment and you can shop them at slashed prices only till the deal of the day ends.

1. Pilgrim Squalane Roll-on under eye cream

Plant-based squalane is a source of intense hydration. This roll-on under eye cream from Pilgrim features a retinol alternative and caffeine to help minimise the appearance of your under-eye bags. It hydrates and plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles under and around the eyes.

Price: Rs 400

Deal: Rs 320

2. Juicy Chemistry Damask Rose & Coffee Under Eye Cream

This homegrown brand has a fanbase of consumers who trust its quality. This vegan under eye cream is enriched with phenols from damask rose and caffeine from coffee that helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and intensity of fine lines with regular use. It is suitable for all skin types dealing with dark circles and under-eye puffiness and fine lines.

Price: Rs 400

Deal: Rs 360

3. Mamaearth Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles

Steal this under eye cream at 8 percent off from the Amazon deal of the day, today! This amazing cream diminishes unwanted dark circles caused due to melanin deposit, iron deposit, and stress and pollution. It helps target the appearance of dark shadows, for brighter eyes that look well-rested.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 366

4. Bella Vita Hydrating Natural Under Eye Cream

This is an intensive under-eye treatment gel cream that feels light on the eyes and contains powerful natural plant extracts that don't irritate delicate under-eye skin. This formulation is power-packed with Vitamins C and E, Anti-oxidants, and Phytonutrients that repair under-eye skin from within and helps in maintaining youthful skin.

Price: Rs 325

Deal: Rs 276

5. TNW Under Eye Cream Gel Roll-On

The best thing about this eye cream is that it has potato extract. Potato is said to reduce the puffiness and dark circle under the eye. It is also enriched with natural ingredients like papaya and almond that nourishes the skin and diminishes the dark spots.

Price: Rs 560

Deal: Rs 329

6. MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream

This is my personal favourite! The coffee aroma of this cream will also relax your mind and soothe your soul and I definitely can vouch for it! The coffee extract in this under eye cream is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay. Coffee also relieves dark circles.

Price: Rs 575

Deal: Rs 515

7. Re’equill Under Eye Cream

Apply this cream twice daily and watch the magic for yourselves! The primary reason for sunken eyes is dehydration in the under-eye area. This cooling cream will moisturise the area and nourish the skin making it plump and youthful! The formulation with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins, lifts the under-eye area and repairs premature signs of ageing.

Price: Rs 550

Deal: Rs 495

Though under-eye darkness is rarely a cause for concern, it can affect one’s look and confidence. After all, eyes are the windows to your soul and you definitely don't want doormats of dark circles there! Try out these creams from Amazon deal of the day and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

