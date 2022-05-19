Amazon Deal Of The Day: 7 Body scrubs that will revive your skin this summer

This summer, make it a mission to give your skin the attention it deserves—especially this summer. Humid hot air, harmful UV rays, and heavy layers of sweat can leave your skin dehydrated, rough, and in need of a little TLC. That starts with moisturising exfoliators that scrub away dead skin cells and then provide deep hydration. Here we have a list of the best body scrubs available on the Amazon deal at great prices!

7 Body scrubs available on the Amazon deal of the day:

Scroll down and take a look at the best body scrubs that will exfoliate your skin and keep it feeling soft and smooth.

A coffee scrub for all you caffeine-lovers out there! If you are a coffee lover, make coffee a part of your skin care regime now! This scrub is highly exfoliating and scrubs away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution and unwanted tan. It will evenly polish your skin and make it smoother and softer. The coffee in the scrub stimulates blood flow and evens the skin tone.

Price: Rs.445

Deal: Rs.395

Buy Now

As your skin undergoes its own process of natural renewal, dead cells and other impurities accumulate and hide your skin’s freshest layer. This scrub quickly unclogs pores, removes blackheads and complexion dulling dead cells. It has high quality scrubbing granules that have been processed to make sure. This scrub r​​emoves blackheads, whiteheads and excessive oil. It de-tans skin, fades dark spots and gives the best refreshing experience. It features natural walnut shell granules for exfoliation and all other natural source ingredients.

Price: Rs.225

Deal: Rs.189

Buy Now

Experience deeply exfoliated skin after you scrub away dead skin cells, and germs from the upper layer of the skin. The natural goodness of turmeric and walnut beads reverse sun damage, giving you brighter, glowing, and healthy skin. Every day is a bright day with Saffron! It lightens dark spots and keeps your skin supple. This body scrub is dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.448

Buy Now

This scrub effortlessly melts into the skin and gently cleanses it to reveal smoother and revitalised skin. It removes impurities from the deepest layers, enhances blood circulation and lends a natural glow. The mild scent of handpicked roses further acts as a natural mood enhancer and provides a spa-like experience at home. Made from wild Indian rose, oatmeal and cane sugar. The anti-inflammatory properties of rose further help soothe, revitalise and moisturise the skin giving it that refreshed look.

Price: Rs.525

Deal: Rs.388

Buy Now

This ubtan face and body scrub contains almond, turmeric and saffron extracts, sandalwood oil, rose water and chickpea flour. It helps to exfoliate layers of dead skin and give your skin a smooth texture. It also helps in removing deep-seated dirt from the skin. The active ingredients in the face and body scrub is inspired from the traditional ubtan recipe to give you skin that glows with health. It has vitamins and minerals that help to manage your skin health, and prevents pollutants and free radicals from harming your skin.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.359

Buy Now

The activated charcoal exfoliates away toxins, large blackheads, enlarged pores and pigmentation from your skin. It is a detoxifying, purifying and glow boosting body scrub. It is enriched with activated charcoal, argan oil and walnut shell powder that gently removes toxins, pollutants, dirt, excess oil and dead cells to leave your skin clean, glowing and silken smooth. It is totally free of parabens and mineral oils, and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.374

Buy Now

The almond oil in this body scrub encourages collagen production, which helps restore skin suppleness and elasticity. Free radical damage causes dullness, which vitamin C helps to combat. This body scrub nourishes and improves the texture of your skin. Vitamin E and C present in this body scrub helps to reduce pigmentation. It gives you glowing, even-toned skin. Walnut is a natural exfoliator and scrubber that removes dead skin cells and pollutants from the skin's top layer, keeps your skin glow and hydrated. It revitalises and brightens the skin.This lightens skin tone and minimises signs of ageing. It also protects skin from sun exposure. Vitamin C and essential oils work together to give the skin a natural glow and sheen. It has anti-aging benefits, as well as the ability to lighten dark spots and blemishes.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.319

Buy Now

A body scrub removes dead skin cells, increases blood circulation and cleanses skin through exfoliation. Also known as body polish, it consists of a liquid base with exfoliating granules which slough off dead skin when you massage it over your body. This action boosts blood circulation and drains your lymph nodes by increasing the blood flow to your skin’s surface. Here we have a list of baking essentials available at the Amazon deal at great discounted prices.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Amazon Deal Of The Day: 7 Baking essentials every amateur baker must have in their kitchen