Amazon Deal Of The Day: 7 Facial kits for clear and glowing skin

Getting a facial done at least once a month is super important and something every woman must get done in order to have clear and glowing skin. As the experts suggest, facials are good for the skin as they improve its health. Deep cleansing and exfoliation allows for a greater cell turnover, resulting in softer, more even skin that is less prone to breakouts and shows fewer signs of ageing. Facial treatments help reduce wrinkles, improve your skin’s elasticity, it reduces stress, clears blemishes and is a form of self care. You can pamper yourself just the same without spending a lot of money and from the comfort of your home with these facial kits available on the Amazon deal of the day.

7 Facial kits on the Amazon deal of the day for clear, glowing skin:

Pamper yourself at home with these amazing facial kits that are affordable and high-quality.

This facial kit contains only the finest ingredients that have amazing healing properties and it acts very gently on your skin. It is the best product to obtain younger, amazing-looking skin. It has evening primrose oil that soothes your irritated skin and also adds moisture to it. With antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, rosemary oil fights acne and removes blemishes and scars while the grapeseed oil restores your skin’s elasticity and even its tone. It rejuvenates and heals your skin naturally without causing any side effects. With regular use, your skin will look younger with no visible ageing signs.

Price: Rs.500

Deal: Rs.400

Buy Now

The acai berry extracts present in this facial kit helps in reducing skin inflammation/irritation that is caused by the sun or other pollutants. Vitamin C present in the kit helps in reducing fine lines and wrinkles. It also clears the pores and increases collagen production that’ll give you soft and plump skin. It is designed to remove tan, provide skin exfoliation and skin rejuvenation, organically.

Price: Rs.345

Deal: Rs.293

Buy Now

This tan removal facial kit is enriched with orange peel extract that protects the skin from radical damage. It also contains niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 which builds proteins in the skin and protects from environmental damage. The tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe the skin. This facial kit will remove tan instantly, redness and inflammation. It also adds moisture to the skin.

Price: Rs.510

Deal: Rs.459

Buy Now

If you are a wine lover, then make your favourite beverage a part of your skincare routine too! Attain a salon-like facial at home with this facial kit that comprises a cleanser, exfoliating scrub, nourishing gel, whitening cream, face pack and serum. It is literally a one-stop destination for all your skincare needs. This wine facial prepared with red grape extract will soothe your skin, hydrate it, nourish it, remove blackheads and fight acne.

Price: Rs.1200

Deal: Rs.520

Buy Now

This facial kit effectively gets rid of pigmentation and dark spots and lightens your complexion, providing a natural glow to your skin. Its primary ingredient, mulberry extract, rich in vitamin C, causes dark spots and pigmented areas to fade away, thus improving your skin tone. Grapeseed oil and wheat germ oil helps your skin retain its moisture. Every component used in this kit is known for its amazing healing properties on the skin. It delays dark pigment production and lightens existing dark areas to give you an even skin tone.

Price: Rs.500

Deal: Rs.375

Buy Now

This facial kit is enriched with bisabolol that has a calming effect, which reduces redness and irritation, jojoba oil improves the skin barrier, soothes dry skin, treats acne, and delays signs of ageing to improve skin texture, tone and elasticity. It also contains citrus lemon peel that restores the skin’s natural balance and reduces excess sebum.

Price: Rs.510

Deal: Rs.459

Buy Now

This facial kit is formulated for Indian skin using naturally derived active agents for active facials at home. The kit comprises a micellar water for cleansing, active exfoliating gel for skin exfoliation, massage butter for stimulation, pre mask serum booster for skin quality and an algae mask to seal the moisture in the skin. Made with the goodness of vitamin C, niacinamide, glycolic acid, kojic acid, amla extract and hyaluronic acid, this facial kit will give you the same parlour-like glow and will remove tan at a much lesser cost.

Price: Rs.750

Deal: Rs.349

Buy Now

The spa-like experience is enhanced only because of the products used by them. You can now buy these facial kits at the most affordable and reasonable rates on the Amazon deal of the day and give yourself the exact same rejuvenating facial. Plus these products will last for a long time and you will be able to give yourself several facials before you’ll have to buy new products.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | 8 Best First Fathers Day gifts under $110 for your husband