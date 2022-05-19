Amazon Deal Of The Day: 7 Grooming products that every man must use

Just like women, men also need a good self-care and grooming session once in a while. Making an effort on yourself does not cause any harm and always works out for the absolute best. A lot of men find it difficult to get their regular trimming sessions done. But worry not, like always we have got your back! Here, we have a list of high-quality products on the Amazon deal that will help you fulfil your grooming sessions from home and also save you some bucks.

7 Grooming products for men on the Amazon deal of the day:

Scroll down and take a look at these grooming products for men that will keep you looking polished and suave.

Everyone loves a good beard but no one appreciates a shabby beard. It is extremely vital to trim your beard every once in a while in order to give it a shape and enhance its growth. This beard trimmer lasts upto 45 minutes on a full charge and will give you the beard of your dreams. It has a unique one blade that will let you style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft.

Price: Rs.1495

Deal: Rs.1149

This 6-in-1 shaving and grooming kit for men contains a pre-shave scrub to gently exfoliate the skin and eliminate all dead skin cells, leaving the skin prepared for a perfect shave. It also consists of a precision safety razor that gives you the closest shave ever with enhanced effectiveness. The razor consists of a weighted handle for a luxurious shave and comes with gravity-assisted glide action. The Japanese-engineered stainless steel blades will give you the smoothest shave possible. Enriched with superfoods, the shaving cream prevents post-shave irritation.

Price: Rs.2995

Deal: Rs.2449

The beard care grooming care kit for men is summed up with beard growth oil, beard face wash, and a beard wax. Get that thick heavy beard you've always wanted with a little help from our specially formulated almond and thyme, made with all natural ingredients. Packed with vitamin E, which helps to nourish and smoothen your mane, enhancing manageability and shine. It promotes thick, strong and shiny beard growth. The beard oil helps to strengthen and improve your beard hair and get rid of uneven patchy beard. Nourish each hair from the root, and moisturise your skin, leaving it soft and blemish free. Every time you rinse your beard with this beard wash, you clean each hair from the root up without stealing moisture from the beard or your skin.

Price: Rs.1249

Deal: Rs.924

This nose - ear trimmer features everything you need to get rid of those pesky nostril hairs from peeking out. It effortlessly trims your nose and facial hair, just the way you like. It helps you stay perfectly groomed inside out. The lightweight yet powerful rotary cutting system allows hair to enter the trimmer tip from the top and also from the sides, which is very pleasant and convenient to remove unwanted hairs not only in the nose but also on your eyebrows and ears.

Price: Rs.1095

Deal: Rs.909

This new set wet hair styling fibre wax for men adds extra volume to give your hair a fuller, sexy look with a natural matte finish to it. It is formulated to give your hair a strong hold that lasts throughout the day. It is suited for men with medium to long-length hair and works great for men with thinning hair as the wax gives extra volume.

Price: Rs.250

Deal: Rs.233

Now shave in any part of the house and avoid nicks and cuts by using this tabletop shaving mirror. This magnifying vanity mirror will make your shaving process a whole lot easier and safer. It features an adjustable angle and can be adjusted to any angle that you are most comfortable with.

Price: Rs.3239

Deal: Rs.1519

This mask will remove tan and impurities from your face caused by sun exposure and pollution, to give you the brightest complexion and smoothness! The best quality natural extracts of moringa and gooseberry will ensure that your skin gets all the amazing benefits without any harm. The powerful effect of activated charcoal combined with the peel-off action will remove blackheads, dead skin and excess oil to reveal healthy skin. The natural extracts will hydrate your skin, provide it with nutrition and nourishment. They will also combat ageing, reduce pigmentation and prevent acne, leaving you looking brilliant every time.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.503

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

