Amazon Deal Of The Day: 7 Hair care products for curly & wavy hair

Curly hair has a mind of its own. You might never know what you will wake up to. On good days, you may wake up with your hair looking like a picture out of a magazine, no styling necessary. On bad days, well let’s just call it a train wreck. When looked after, curly hair can really put you under the spotlight and get you showered with compliments. On the other hand, when neglected curly locks can become extremely dry, coarse and frizzy. Here, we have curated a list of the best curly hair products on the Amazon deal of the day.

7 Curly hair products on the Amazon deal of the day:

Scroll down and take a look at these hair care products especially formulated for curly hair.

This shampoo infuses your curls with potent and powerful plant-derived extracts - helping you keep them naturally soft. Formulated with murumuru butter, evening primrose oil, olive leaf extract, and argan oil, this formula moisturises coarse, dry curls, combats frizz and makes them manageable. This unique vegan recipe is infused with rice protein and fenugreek seed extracts. When topically applied, it absorbs deeply into damaged hair cuticles and reduces friction between hair fibres while strengthening, repairing and improving curl texture.

Price: Rs.899

Deal: Rs.629

With eight oils and two butters, this balanced hydrating conditioner strengthens dry, brittle, and damaged hair giving you easily detangled, healthy hair! It can be used as a conditioner, a deep conditioner and a leave-in. To deep condition, leave it in for 20-30 minutes with a shower cap on, and a heat cap for added moisture, and then rinse off as per usual! Walk out of the shower with bouncy, hydrated curls with the help of 8 oils, butters and proteins.

Price: Rs.970

Deal: Rs.711

This shower cream is enriched with jojoba oil that can be a great addition to your hair care regimen. It enhances the act of conditioning your hair, leaving it with better strength, shine, and manageability. It also consists of nigella sativa oil that acts as a natural moisturiser that rids your hair and scalp of dryness. This luxurious styling cream will repair dry or damaged hair, making it feel incredibly silky and soft. It creates curls with little clumps that are lightly defined and soft.

Price: Rs.935

Deal: Rs.688

This hair mist will nourish and redefine your curls and breathe life into it. It detangles your hair and results in incredibly bouncy, shiny curls. This leave-in mist is made of a blend of wheat amino acids, soy amino acids that is known to promote elasticity of the hair, strengthen hair, repair damage, and add shine to the hair. It also consists of pink himalayan salt that is known to provide texture to the curls and add a beautiful volume to them.

Price: Rs.795

Deal: Rs.545

This hair mask is especially formulated for Indian curly, wavy and frizzy hair. It is packed with nourishing botanical Ingredients like avocado butter that strengthens hair and adds softness to curls reducing frizz , mango butter that fortifies hair and reduces breakage and split ends, and shea butter that deeply moisturises and conditions hair, promoting growth.

Price: Rs.750

Deal: Rs.675

If you like to give your curls some extra oomph with a curling iron, flatten them with a flat iron, or blow dry them with a hair dryer, your locks need to be protected. This heat protection spray with Moroccan argan oil is enriched with Moroccan argan oil for making your hair soft, smooth, shiny, and straight. It is specially formulated to protect hair from heat damage. This heat protector is for all hair types and men-women both can use.

Price: Rs.600

Deal: Rs.500

This hair oil is specifically crafted from wavy, frizzy and curly hair. It is packed with nourishing botanical Ingredients like argan oil that helps transform the dry unruly hair into soft shiny curls, hemp seed oil that helps stimulate hair growth and prevents hair breakage, and peppermint oil that helps soothe an itchy scalp.

Price: Rs.720

Deal: Rs.648

If there is a thin line between untamable curly hair and good curly hair days, it is a good hair care routine. With the right products, right care and right hairstyles, you can really up your curly hair game. Mentioned above is the list of the best hair care products for curly hair available at great discounted prices on the Amazon deal of the day.

