Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Haircare products with the benefits of tea tree extract

Dandruff is caused by an accumulation of scaly, dry skin on your scalp. The buildup of chemicals from hair care products and over-shampooing can also deteriorate hair health, The one-stop solution for all these is offered by the tea tree which provides both antifungal and antibacterial benefits. In today’s Amazon deal of the day, we have curated the 7 best hair care products infused with tea tree extract that’ll nourish the hair and scalp.

Here are 7 hair care products from Amazon deal of the day:

There’s research out there that supports using tea tree oil for hair benefits. If you haven’t incorporated them into your hair care routine yet, now is the time to take the plunge!

1. Plum Tea Tree Dandruff Fighting Scalp Serum

This scalp serum from Plum treats and prevents dandruff from reappearing. It penetrates deep into the hair follicles and scalp and strengthens your hair shaft. The serum inhibits the growth of dandruff-causing fungus and gets rid of existing dandruff flakes.

Price: Rs 650

Deal: Rs 566

Buy Now

2. Anti Dandruff Tea Tree Hair Mask

This thick hair mask is a combination of nourishing ingredients such as rosemary oil and cedarwood oil increases blood circulation and stimulates the hair follicles, ensuring healthy, nourished hair and reducing hairfall.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 565

Buy Now

3. TNW – Tea Tree Shampoo and Banana Conditioner

This shampoo conditioner set is exactly what your hair needs. A soothing shampoo and smoothening conditioner. It helps eliminate dandruff-causing fungi, treats scalp infection, and soothes itchiness while nourishing the flaky scalp. Both these haircare products have a chemical-free formulation and are good for your hair.

Price: Rs 960

Deal: Rs 599

Buy Now

4. Himalayan Organics Tea Tree Shampoo

Enriched with tea tree oil and natural botanical extracts, this organic tea tree oil features a time-released fragrance to deliver a light, clean scent throughout the day. The mild and irritation-free formula is free of alcohol, silicone oil, formaldehyde and fragrance, so it is extremely safe to be used.

Price: Rs 765

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

5. Hair Oil enriched with Arnica Extract

This herbal hair oil is infused with the goodness of tea tree oil and arnica extract which together work in nourishing the hair and making it silky smooth. The shampoo improves the itchiness and greasiness of their scalp, and they had no adverse effects.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 420

Buy Now

6. WOW Skin Science Rosebay Extract

Here’s an effective dandruff control hair mask from Wow that rebalances the scalp and reduces scalp oiliness to check the growth of dandruff-causing fungus Malassezia. It also has tea tree oil the potent natural anti-fungal remedy that neutralises fungus on the scalp.

Price: Rs 575

Deal: Rs 389

Buy Now

7. Oriental Botanics Tea Tree Hair Conditioner

The conditioner helps nourish and hydrate your scalp while fighting hair damaging substances that cause dandruff and hair loss. It will also help reduce split ends and prevent hair breakage and loss. All you need is to take a few quantity of the cream and massage till the ends of your hair shaft. Rinse them well after a minute.

Price: Rs 449

Deal: Rs 314

Buy Now

Grab these tea tree oil hair products right away as the Amazon deal of the day is valid till only tonight. So, if you want these effective hair care essentials at slashed prices hit the buy option right away. Tea tree oil is extremely good for your hair and suits all hair types. Don’t miss out on this deal!

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Underarm brightening creams

Non-comedogenic products for oily skin

7 Best anti-ageing creams

Also Read: Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Retinol infused skincare products