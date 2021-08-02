Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Haircare products you need if your mane lacks protein

My recent visit to the saloon helped me understand why my hair fall is competing with Niagara Falls’ speed rate. Apparently, it's not just gravity and poor quality of water that’s available these days. Our hair follicles need protein to grow in length and volume and the scalp needs enough nutrients, protein and hydration to house these follicles strongly. While our body lacks protein, the scalp’s texture turns terrible if not horrific and denies hair the required protein for their growth. The upset hair follicles start to slim and shed. If you too are having abnormal hair fall and feel that your hair is lacking lustre and is damaged, check out these 7 protein inducing hair care products to win back your strong healthy hair.

Natural Hair Protein Pack

You can use this herbal paste to help your hair regain its lost lustre and thickness. The protein mask is a complete hair treatment lavishing you with nutrients for lush beautiful hair.

Price: Rs 445

Deal:Rs 435

Natural Hair Conditioner

You can also shop them in small quantities first and check how it reacts to your hair. This pack contains fortifying herbs that help add protein and shine to your tresses thus making them strong, healthy, and thick and non-brittle.

Price: Rs 790

Deal:Rs 780

Hair Protein Cream

With amla and chickpea extract, this cream relaxes and cools down your scalp and coats your hair topically with the protein needed to control the damage, brittleness of your hair and hair fall.

Price: Rs 150

Deal:Rs 138

Protein Hair Spa Mask

Have I ever told you about the miracles of onion oil for hair? It not only reduces hair fall but also restores lost nutrients, repairing the damaged hair. This organic mask can be used by both men and women to keep hair frizz-free and reduce itching.

Price: Rs 499

Deal:Rs 385

Pea Protein & Ceramide Hair Mask

This cream not just gives your hair a velvety texture but also moisturizes it and controls the frizz. It restores hair balance and strengthens the shaft.

Price: Rs 695

Deal:Rs 625

Bella Vita Organic Shampoo

What shampoo are you using? Is it controlling the damage and frizz or fueling it? Opt for organic protein-infused shampoos that balance the pH of the scalp and stimulate hair follicles and unclogs pores. This will solve most of your hair-related issues.

Price: Rs 275

Deal:Rs 237

Bio Kelp Protein Shampoo

And my personal favourite is Biotique’s protein shampoo that feels light on the scalp and also promotes hair growth and strengthening properties. It is suitable for all hair types and retards hair loss.

Price: Rs 155

Deal:Rs 137

Prevention is better than cure. So, regardless of facing hair fall issues or not, switching to protein-rich shampoos, creams and hair oils will help you get the Rapunzel-like hair that you always wished for!

