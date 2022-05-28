amazon deal day 7 lipsticks luscious lips under Rs 650

Lipstick is a must-have product in every woman’s makeup kit. It not only increases the beauty of the lips but also keeps them hydrated. Lipstick protects skin from harmful UV rays, beautifies lips, and keeps lips nourished. Lipstick can make or break your makeup look, so it is always best to choose the best lipstick. Amazon deal of the day has some great lipstick offers for you all. Let us have a look at them.

Amazon Deal of the Day: Best Lipsticks for Hydrated Lips

1. Just Herbs Natural & Organic Herb Enriched Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick

Just Herbs Natural and organic is made from natural pigments and gives a beautiful matte finish. It is made from ayurvedic herbs such as Bala, manjistha, Guduchi, Indian Bahrami, and yashtimadhu in a base of sesame oil and ghee. This lipstick comes in an amazing deep red shade. It glides easily on the lips and keeps them soft and supple. It does not contain any harmful chemicals such as synthetic film-formers, silicones, and parabens.

One can use this lipstick every day and it stays on the lips for four to six hours. It is a great lipstick for dry and chapped lips and maintains the natural texture and color of the lips. This lipstick protects lips from dust, dirt, and pollutants, thereby keeping them healthy.

This lipstick boosts collagen production, repairs damaged skin cells and adds shine to the lips. As this is a natural product, it can smudge after six hours.

2. CHAMBOR Orosa Matte Perfection Lipstick

This is a great lipstick that gives a matte finish to the lips. It has excellent moisturizing and nourishing properties and is easy to use. You can use it with one stroke application. It combines rich pigments for a great finish. All in all, it is a great product to have in your makeup vanity box.

3. Iba Maxx Matte Liquid Lipstick

Iba is known for being Halal certified, PETA certified, vegan, and a cruelty-free brand. This lipstick works excellently for dry and chapped lips and provides maximum comfort to everyone. It is infused with marula oil, sweet almond oil, and Moroccan argan oil, all of which soothe skin and keeps lips hydrated.

This lipstick is devoid of harsh chemicals such as sulfate, alcohol, mineral oil, and paraben. One can use it in all seasons and keep your lips hydrated. It gives a great matte finish and is a transfer-proof lip color. It doesn't smudge and stays on the lips for a long time.

4. Plume Plush Matte Lipstick

Plume plush lipstick feels soft on the lips and gives a matte finish. It is lightweight and stays on lips without smudging for about 8 hours.

Enriched with hydrating ingredients such as cocoa butter, shea butter, and vitamin E, this lipstick keeps lips nourished and moisturized. It is easy to apply this lipstick on your lips as it glides easily in just one stroke. Also, it has great pigmentation that provides great color to the lips. This lipstick is suited for every occasion and you can even wear it every day.

5. SUGAR Cosmetics - Nothing Else Matter - Longwear Matte Lipstick

Sugar Cosmetics is known for providing the best lipsticks that suit all Indian skin tones. It is packed with vitamin E that provides high pigmentation with a luscious finish to the lips without feathering.

It has a premium matte finish that is water-resistant and makes lips look even. Also, the color of the lipstick doesn't fade away easily so you can use it every day without any hassle. It is free from parabens and fragrance and is 100% safe for your skin. This water-resistant formula is a must-have product for every woman.

6. Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick

This lipstick lasts for up to 12 hours and gives a premium matte finish. This is a smudge-proof lipstick so you can eat, drink, pout, and do whatever you want without the fear of ruining your lipstick.

It contains avocado oil and vitamin E oil that keeps lips nourished and hydrated. It gives a velvety and creamy color and provides great nourishment for 8 to 12 hours. The best thing about this lipstick is that it contains no toxins - you can use this dermatologically tested lipstick every day without having any fear of ruining your lips. It is safe for all skin types.

7. Belora Paris Long Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick

Belora Paris Long Stay lipstick is deeply pigmented and gives an intense, long-lasting, and matte finish to the lips that last up to 12 hours. It comes in colors such as high glam red, blue undertones, etc. that look great on Indian skin tones.

This lipstick is packed with wonderful ingredients such as sunflower, shea butter, vitamin E, and jojoba oil that keeps lips nourished and hydrated. This lipstick won't dry your lips and provide great coverage without any feathering or smudging.

It is made up of clean ingredients and is devoid of harmful chemicals such as mineral oil, paraben, artificial fragrance, Talc, and silicone.

All in all, it is a great lipstick to have on your bucket list. Lipsticks help a lot in keeping our lips healthy and shiny. So, choose from these great lipsticks and get luscious lips.

