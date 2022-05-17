Amazon Deal Of The Day: 7 Nail care products at over 25 percent off

Every woman likes to have pretty looking nails that at least makes it look like she has gotten her life together. There are a lot of things that can contribute to dry, brittle, breaking nails. Just like your hair and skin, even your nails require a certain amount of love and care in order to stay healthy. Here, we have a list of a few nail care products available on the Amazon deal that will give you healthy and gorgeous-looking nails at great discounted rates.

7 Nail care products from Amazon deal of the day:

Scroll down and take a look at the best nail care products available at great discounted prices.

It is essential to remove your nail paint for a while and let your nail bed breathe. This nail polish remover is acetone-free and is enriched with vitamin E. Apart from effectively removing the darkest of colour completely, it strengthens the nail from within and prevents excessive dryness around the nail.

Price: Rs.95

Deal: Rs.85

Buy Now

This primer + gloss nail colour dries up quickly and gives a long lasting colour. Coat your nails with vibrant colour and an intense glossy shine that stays through your busy work day. Available in a wide range of 19 bright colours and 1 top coat that gives an added glossy finish.

Price: Rs.180

Deal: Rs.162

Buy Now

A powerful, hassle-free nail lacquer remover in a travel-friendly size? Sign us up! Twist open the bottle to find pleated foam that is pre-moistened with this acetone-free remover. Infused with olive oil extracts, essential proteins and vitamin B5, it strengthens and moisturises your nail bed while removing all traces of past lacquer. It is available in three aromas: classic, dark chocolate, and orange chocolate.

Price: Rs.250

Deal: Rs.237

Buy Now

Go solo or mix and match with this new colour crush nail art collection in Chrome, Glitterati, Shimmer, Unicorn and Stargaze. You may choose from 5 different finishes; pearlescent Unicorn, metal finish Chrome, glitter-mixed effect with Glitterati, Shimmer with dazzling microparticles and shimmery-matte with Stargaze. Select two contrasting shades like Unicorn and Glitterati. Apply the Unicorn shade as a basecoat and add the Glitterati shade on the tip to create unique nail art.

Price: Rs.155

Deal: Rs.144

Buy Now

This clipper comes with a chrome plate finish that prevents it from rusting. The ergonomic design of the clipper ensures smooth performance. The durability of the clipper makes it effective for both manicure and pedicure. It helps in the easy and precise clipping of your nails. The clipper comes with a chrome-plated finish that prevents it from rusting and the sharp blades easily fit the natural curve of your nails and trim them evenly.

Price: Rs.140

Deal: Rs.125

Buy Now

These handbag-friendly nail lacquer remover wipes are perfect for all your travel needs. It is enriched with olive oil for soft and healthy nails. Each wipe works on 10 fingers. It is dermatologically-tested and made from a 100 percent vegan formula that is free of acetone.

Price: Rs.135

Deal: Rs.128

Buy Now

This nail enamel provides a protective fast drying finishing coat to your nail enamel. It provides a long-lasting colour, offering superior shine and chip resistance for up to 9 days. It is enriched with Panthenol, Vitamin A and E to condition and protect the nails. It has Formaldehyde and is toluene free which causes less irritation. It features a unique double barrel brush for smooth, even and precise application.

Price: Rs.225

Deal: Rs.168

Buy Now

Nail care is just as important and essential as haircare and skincare and hence, it should not be ignored. Your nails deserve just as much attention and the products mentioned above will keep them healthy and looking gorgeous. So grab these products available at great discounted rates at the Amazon deal of the day before its too late!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Stylish watches to amp up your fashion game this summer







