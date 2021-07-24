Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Products you need for intense nail care

On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 7 nail care products that are very important to keep your cuticles healthy and hygienic. If you're experiencing stunted nail growth, brittle nails that break easily or irregular pigmentation issues, these products can help you solve it. As all of them are available at prices lower than their MRP rate, now is the best time to buy them all and give our nails the spa-like treatment at home.

Nail Care Cream

This nail care cream is a herbal therapy packed in the tube that comes with nourishing agents that helps in repairing all the nail damages and promotes their growth. It hydrates and gets rid of impurities and dead skin cells to make your nails look fab.

Price: Rs 200

Deal: Rs 180

Buy Now

Manicure Set

Containing 16 pieces of very useful tools, this professional kit is all that you want to maintain a manicured look every day. Enjoy the safe grooming experience from the comfort of your home as the kit provides an extremely nice professional-grade manicure and salon-like result.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

Nails Strong Oil

Enriched with natural and pure oils, apply the formula for intense care for your cuticles. It promotes nail growth and keeps it strong. You don’t have to worry about broken nails anymore! Cause, with this oil, your nails won’t break.

Price: Rs 248

Deal: Rs 165

Buy Now

Nail Cutter Kit for Kids

Infants and little children tend to hurt themselves with their nails. It is important to cut their nails regularly and dust and dirt might accumulate and kids to put their hands inside their mouths for no reason. You can keep their nails hygienic and healthy with this cute nail set.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 225

Buy Now

Vitamin C Hand and Nail Cream

This hydrating cream protects your hands against the harsh rays of the sun, free radical damage and moisture loss. The moisturizing formula helps to moisten and nourish hands and strengthen and protect nails.

Price: Rs 350

Deal: Rs 315

Buy Now

Nail File

Giving nails the perfect shape and finish can do a lot of improvement to your overall look. This minute detail can make a lot of difference which is why you gotta click the buy button below and own these nail files.

Price: Rs 4000

Deal: Rs 389

Buy Now

Nail Paint

Painting your nails can be a relaxing activity that also adds oomph to your style. It’s an excellent gifting option to your girl gang and is always a favourite time pass!

Price: Rs 398

Deal: Rs 389

Buy Now

Take care of your nails just the way you take care of your face as the condition of your nails can tell a lot about your personal hygiene.

Also Read: 5 Lipsticks under USD10 in every shade of red that will complement your unique skin tone