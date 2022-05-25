Amazon Deal Of The Day: 7 Skincare essentials every woman must carry while travelling

As women, you must know the struggles of packing everytime you go out of town. It is a task to decide what to carry and what not. Your skincare is definitely an important part and cannot be ignored. To help you make a better choice, here are some skincare essentials available on the Amazon deal of the day that you must pack in your suitcase and never ignore.

7 Skincare essentials available on the Amazon deal of the day:

Scroll down and take a look at the best skincare essentials that you need especially if you are travelling.

Murumuru Butter coats coarse curls, making them more supple and manageable. It also moisturises the hair with lasting hydration and defining curls. With the powerful blend of murumuru butter and vitamin E, this boosts hydration and helps your curls to stay manageable, shiny, and soft. Plant-Derived Surfactant, an extremely gentle surfactant derived from coconut oil, improves hydration, moisture, and texture, protects from dryness and irritation. It deeply conditions hair and reduces further dryness. It replenishes and strengthens hair while keeping them smooth and frizz-free. It is suitable for curly hair as it protects from further damage. It's a unisex shampoo bar that provides gentle cleansing, is non-toxic, and has anti-bacterial properties.

Price: Rs.449

Deal: Rs.246

You must always carry a pack of hydrating facial wipes to remove makeup or just to freshen up. These aloe vera, cucumber and vitamin E enriched facial wipes will gently cleanse the skin from impurities, dirt and pollution. They will soothe and refresh the skin.

Price: Rs.1500

Deal: Rs.575

In order to prevent sun damage which leads to wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and more, you must wear sunscreen daily. SPF 50 shields up to 97 percent of UVB rays causing sunburn and PA+++ shields from UVA rays. It feels light and non-sticky on skin and gives an even toned look that is perfect for everyday. This sunscreen is infused with cucumber and lemongrass extracts that helps fight dark spots, premature aging and skin darkening that happen due to sun damage.



Price: Rs.349

Deal: Rs.244

These under eye pads are extremely travel-friendly and are a quick, easy and effective cleansing of the under eye. These collagen eye masks gradually hydrate and moisturise your skin around your eyes with powerful Hyaluronic Acid. Reduce crow's feet, fine lines and wrinkles. These under eye pads have a unique formula to reduce puffiness and dark circles. It contains collagen, vitamin C, 24K Gold, rose oil and hyaluronic acid. Collagen Mask stimulates and regenerates skin cells, dramatically elevates your skin's collagen growing ability, and makes your skin more elastic and firm.

Price: Rs.800

Deal: Rs.449

This patch is made of 100 percent hydrocolloid that visibly flattens acne in 8 hours. It’s waterproof and transparent and is barely noticeable on the face. It doesn’t just control and prevent acne but also boosts your long term skin health. It treats active acne super fast, absorbs pus and impurities, prevents scarring and leaves you with clearer looking skin within hours.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.339

Vitamin C is so good for brightening your skin and evening out the skin tone, that it is a must have in your travel bag. This serum reduces dullness and tanning, and protects from environmental stress such as pollution and sun damage. It also soothes and calms the skin making this formula non-irritating and suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.569

This gel moisturiser has a well-balanced scientific formula that hydrates, calms and strengthens your skin barrier to prevent future breakouts. It doesn’t just control and prevent acne but also boosts your long term skin health. It balances oil and sebum production, builds your skin barrier, calms inflammation and maintains overall skin health.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.319

If you are travelling soon or travel often then you must have a few basic skincare essentials in your travelling kit in order to ensure that your skin doesn’t lose its brightness and glow. Travelling can also cause acne and zits, and hence these skincare essentials available on the Amazon deal of the day will help keep your skin clear.

