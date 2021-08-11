Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 skincare products that every lazy girl MUST HAVE in her beauty kit

A strict skincare routine is a must for every individual but if you too are lazy like us there is a high chance you skip the routine. Waking up early and finding time for 7 layers of skincare applications in between your busy schedule or going to bed without cleansing cause you are lazy and just want some sleep, anything could be your reason for skipping skincare. But we all do know for a fact that if our skin isn’t happy so are we. Grab these 7 must-have skincare products that can perfectly fit into a busy and lazy lifestyle and takes care of your skin perfectly.

Sleep Mask

An overnight sleeping mask would protect the skin from environmental stressors, fade dark spots, prevent acne and infuse moisture into the skin all while you are sleeping. Just put it on and go to sleep, simple as that.

Price: Rs 1295

Deal: Rs 1036

Foot Hydration Socks Mask

Of course, you always wanted to give your feet a spa-like treatment but never found the time or just been too lazy to make it work. This easy & quick mask gives a rejuvenating boost along with a hydrating effect to your dry and rough feet just the way you wanted.

Price: Rs 200

Deal: Rs 189

Sheet Masks

Sheet masks are the easiest skin caste technique where you can carry on with your work or continue napping with your mask on. It hydrates and soothes your skin even without any effort from you.

Price: Rs 596

Deal: Rs 298

Makeup Remover Wipes

Removing makeup can be hard at times. Gentle cleansing and oil-based cleansing won’t get the job done at times. That's where makeup wipes come in as a saviour to help every lazy soul. It doesn’t require any strain and will clean your face perfectly without leaving any residues behind.

Price: Rs 200

Deal: Rs 150

Micellar Cleansing Water

Another beauty hack for lazy girls is having a micellar water spray to refresh and hydrate your face every now and then. This helps by keeping skin fresh and always nourished.

Price: Rs 425

Deal: Rs 281

Rose Water Toner

Toners help in balancing the pH of the skin and also close large pores and give your skin a smooth and lovely texture. Its alcohol-free toner is suitable for all skin types, be it normal, oily,acne-prone or combination.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 199

Facial Cleansing Massager Brush

A massage brush is an easy tool to give your face a cool experience and also to get rid of clogged pores and blackheads, removing dirt, oil, makeup, and dead skin cells all at once.

Price: Rs 2000

Deal: Rs 689

Being lazy doesn’t mean you aren’t smart, so shop for this easy and quick skincare and hop on to smart skincare methods.

