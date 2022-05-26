Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Underarm brightening creams under Rs 599

Our underarms are meant to be in the same tone as the rest of our skin but most often we see that the armpit area features pigmentation issues. Though it's not a serious matter of concern and quite common, most people find it embarrassing. The causes of underarm discolouration could be an accumulation of dead skin cells due to infrequent exfoliation, overuse of perfumes, increase in melanin or irritation caused by frequent shaving. In today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you 7 skin brightening underarm creams that help you feel comfortable wearing sleeveless tops.

7 Underarm brightening creams from Amazon deal of the day:

If you want lighter underarms here are 7 branded creams that you can try out to address some basic causes of dark underarms.

1. Muggu Neck & Underarm Whitening Cream

The body whitening cream for women and men promotes armpit darkness removal by suppressing discolouration. Infused with nature's most effective nutrients to promote collagen production, this cream is entirely natural and doesn't contain sulfates, parabens, or artificial fragrances.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 549

2. Mamaearth Vitamin C Underarm Cream

This cruelty-free and vegan underarm cream reduces blemishes and evens out your skin tone, thanks to its matcha green tea and witch hazel. The Vitamin C underarm cream is rich in emollients and deeply nourishes your skin, leaving it smooth and supple.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 253

3. Kaumudi Underarms Brightening Cream

This cream works on decreasing pigmentation as its effective formulation soothes any irritation or inflammation in the skin and removes dead skin cells and impurities and creates a brighter skin tone. It works effectively on the underarms, knees, thighs and elbows.

Price: Rs 650

Deal: Rs 520

4. Deaux Underarm Cream

Your skin colour is determined by pigment cells called melanocytes. They multiply and sometimes make the skin tone darker. This intense glowing dark spot cream is formulated with highly effective ingredients for the dark skin on your body. It does not irritate skin and is extra gentle on the most sensitive skin and areas of your body.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 499

5. Bare body essentials Nourishing Cream

This soothing and hydrating skin will make your underarms look flawless. The cream contains a variety of extracts that are safe, mild, natural, skin-friendly, non-toxic and harmless to your skin. It smoothes and softens skin, reduces wrinkles and fixes rough and bumpy skin.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 303

6. Refreshing Underarm Brightener Cream

This ultra-matt underarm cream lets you ‘hand-up’ and sway like a queen. With consistent use, this cream will fade out any dark patches and make your skin glow. The light, fresh fragrance of this product also masks body odour.

Price: Rs 990

Deal: Rs 495

7. Namyaa Intimate Lightening Serum

If you aren't fans of creams, check out this serum that deeply penetrates into your skin and helps lighten and tighten the intimate areas in an effective manner. It is formulated with plant-based ingredients that are free from any kind of side effects.

Price: Rs 750

Deal: Rs 562

Amazon deal of the day offers exciting deals on these products so shop them all right away at slashed prices. If your dark underarms are caused by a skin condition, or if you simply prefer a more intense treatment, consult a dermatologist for the cure. These effective underarm creams help in skin brightening and soothing.

