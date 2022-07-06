Amazon Deal Of The Day: 8 Face washes under Rs.399 for dry & dull skin

Flaky and dull skin is a dread for anyone who dreams of a dewy, hydrated and naturally glowing look. It is extremely important that whatever external products you use on your skin are suitable for your skin type and have the right ingredients that coordinate with your skin well. You must use the right products since the products can make or break your skin. Hence, here we have a list of mild face washes for dry and dull skin on the Amazon deal of the day.

8 Face washes for dry & dull skin on the Amazon deal of the day:

Here, we have a list of the best face washes for dry, flaky and dull skin.

Made with natural ingredients, this face wash is equipped with powerhouse ingredients that address multiple skin concerns. Kumkumadi oil deeply moisturises the skin, enriches, refines skin texture and improves your complexion. It contains ingredients like saffron that revives dull skin and turmeric that stimulates blood circulation. Saffron reduces dark spots and pigmentation, giving you a bright and radiant complexion. Sandalwood soothes irritated and inflamed skin as an antioxidant and improves skin’s elasticity.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.320

This face wash is a moisture-locking and purifying face wash that helps to keep dry, dehydrated and ageing skin hydrated and fresh. The face wash helps to remove skin-dulling dead skin cells while keeping the moisture barrier intact. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and pro-vitamin B5. The actives help to balance sebum, calm redness, minimise spots, blemishes, smooth out wrinkles and fine lines and boost skin renewal process. It is a soap-free, non-drying product that removes dirt without disturbing your skin’s natural moisture balance. It is a moisture-boosting and restoring face wash that deeply cleanses your skin, leaving smooth, glowing and velvety soft. It balances sebum and moisture levels on the skin.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.329

Improve essential skin moisture and hydration with this facial cleanser, specifically formulated for dry skin. It cleanses without disturbing your skin’s natural barrier. It does not irritate or sensitise skin and hydrates it while deeply cleansing. Post cleansing, skin feels clean and hydrated without any dryness or discomfort. This face wash improves moisture in the skin and locks it in. It nourishes the skin and makes it soft, clean, and supple. Colloidal Oatmeal in the face wash strengthens the skin barrier, keeps the skin soft and restricts it from getting itchy by making sure there is enough moisture.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.319

This hydrating and non-comedogenic foaming face wash cleanses without stripping essential oils from your face. This sulphate-free face wash removes makeup, oil and dirt build-up while deeply hydrating with squalane and glycerin. This face wash with a brush refreshes and hydrates the skin. This gentle face cleanser refreshes and locks in moisture for dewy radiance. It contains key ingredients like squalane, kiwi extract and vitamin B5.

Price: Rs.350

Deal: Rs.329

This anti pollution face wash helps you get rid of dirt and pollution. The ayurvedic herbs like nagkesar, anantmool, honey, etc that fight against pollutants and are believed to help clear clogged pores. It contains 15 percent real honey that moisturises the skin deeply. It hydrates and tightens skin pores for clear complexion. This f​​ace wash is formulated for all skin types both for men and women. It is gentle enough for everyday use, even for those with sensitive skin, oily and dry skin.

Price: Rs.445

Deal: Rs.355

Vitamin C is a crucial part of every skincare routine no matter what the season and it should definitely not be ignored. This vitamin C face wash will help brighten the complexion while promoting collagen synthesis to give your skin youthful suppleness. It also reverses sun damage and even out the skin tone, keeping the skin healthy and radiant.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.359

This hydrating face wash deeply cleanses the skin to remove traces of dirt, pollution and even makeup to create a blank canvas for your next makeup/skincare steps. This face wash is enriched with zemea and pentavitin; the ultimate hydrating heroes that maintains the optimal levels of moisture in the skin. This face wash is what you need to add to your skincare regimen if you have dry, super dry skin as it doesn't strip off the natural oils and in fact, keeps the skin hydrated and supple.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.329

Say goodbye to dark spots, and hello to glowing skin with this face wash! It contains ethyl ascorbic acid, a stable vitamin C derivative and Japanese mandarin that brightens and evens out skin tone. It also consists of kakadu plum, the richest plant source of vitamin C, boosts collagen production and rejuvenates skin. This is a sulphate-free formulation containing the most gentle surfactants that cleanse without drying.

Price: Rs.375

Deal: Rs.337

The right face wash will make a very clear difference to your skin. Cleansing is the most important part of any skincare regime and hence, you must make sure you choose the right face wash especially if you have dry and dull skin. These face washes on the Amazon deal of the day mentioned above are especially crafted for dry and dull skin.

