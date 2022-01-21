Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Lip care products under Rs 700 to cure chapped lips

Chapped lips due to overdrying of the sensitive skin on the lips can cause painful bleeding and cracks. This can be due to the weather, the habit of licking your lips often, smoking or certain medications. But some people may develop a more severe form of chapped lips called cheilitis where the corners of your lips become cracked and dark. Since lips don’t contain oil glands like other parts of the skin it is more susceptible to drying out and becoming chapped. So here are 8 lip care products to treat chapped lips and soothe your skin.

Ayurvedic Lipstick

Lipsticks are one the most quintessential makeup items that can give you a makeover in no time. But most lipsticks though will paint a pretty red on your lips make them dry and rough over time. This ayurvedic lipstick helps carry the nutritive benefits of the herbs to the innermost layers of the skin and keep it well-nourished and moisturised.

Vitamin-C Rich Grapefruit Lip Balm

With a refreshing blend of exotic goodness, this Vitamin C enriched lip balm offers natural sun protection and heals chapped lips. It’s free of parabens and sulphates and is suitable for all skin types.

The Moms Co. Natural Lip Balm

Formulated with moisturising ingredients like cocoa and shea butter, and natural Vitamin E, it melts into the lips for deep nourishment and delivers a natural-looking shine. It also retains moisture and gives a plump look to the lips.

Just Herbs Coorgi Coffee Lipbalm

This coffee lip balm is loaded with the antioxidant and detoxifying effect of Coorgi coffee beans. This lip smoothening salve contains beeswax which helps relieve chapped lips with its caffeinated scent.

Lavender Lip Butter

The appearance of cracks on the lips aren’t pleasant to look at and it can also be painful at times. Dried out, flaky lips aren’t something you should flaunt to great an impression. This lavender lip butter enriched with Vitamin E helps repair such lips by providing deep nourishment.

Ethiko Overnight Lip Mask

Any product that is used on the lips also makes its way into our body while we eat, drink and talk. Therefore it's important to use organic and edible quality lip care essentials. This lip balm is made using organic and edible quality cocoa butter and almond oil that can be applied as an overnight lip mask to heal cracked lips.

Aegte Organics Lip and Cheek Tint Balm

This berry red tinted lip balm melts and blends effortlessly onto the skin for a natural flush. Its creamy formula is packed with natural ingredients for lightening and moisturising the lips and cheeks.

Dot & Key Lip Plumping Sleeping Mask

This lip plumping mask works as a leave-on treatment that can be worn during the day or night to help restore moisture, and rejuvenate dry chapped lips. It also contains lingonberry and turmeric oil which help lighten dark lips.

