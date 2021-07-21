Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Skincare products that are affordable and work wonders for all skin types
Having a skincare routine is necessary and to make it effective what products you apply on face matters. Depending on your skin type each face requires a different solution but here we have curated 8 skincare products that will help you all to deal with your acne, pigmentation issues and achieve bright glowing skin. Thanks to Amazon deals, we can now shop at slashed prices and gift ourselves the beautiful glow we always wanted.
Face Serum for Clear Glowing Skin
This face serum stores high grade pure 5% Niacinamide, 1% Hyaluronic Acid along with aloe vera and Vitamin B3 which is known for strengthening the skin barriers and protects your skin from UV, pollution or other harmful chemicals or allergens. It is a must-have daily Vitamin Serum after your mid-20s to keep your skin resilient!
Cucumber Toner
This toner is packed with rich cucumber extracts that make it an ideal product for skin. It gives your skin instant refreshment and cooling.
Day Cream
The translucent pearly looking gel of the L’Oréal day cream is non-sticky, non-oily and contains micro Hyaluronic Acid that penetrates deeper for long-lasting and visible results. It makes the skin smooth, plumped, hydrated and radiant all day with one use.
Pigmentation Serum
With tea tree oil extracts, this pigmentation serum reduces redness, swelling, and inflammation in acne. It helps to prevent and reduce acne scars. Its antioxidant property protects the skin from environmental toxins which are often trapped in the skin causing bacteria build-up.
Clear Skin Tea
Beauty is not only what you apply to your skin it’s also about what goes inside your stomach. A clean diet encourages happy skin, Nourishing green tea mixed with skin-loving ingredients make for the perfect beauty elixir, helping to support glowing skin and beauty from within.
Deep Radiance Face Serum
This non-sticky and lightweight formula penetrates 15 layers deep in the skin and hydrates and helps the skin glow. The salicylic acid in them is known for exfoliation action and reducing acne marks.
Anti Acne serum
If acne mars are your most dreaded enemy then this serum is the one point solution to all your acne-related concerns. Apply 2-3 drops on a cotton bud and gently press it against the acne, leave it overnight and watch the change for yourself.
Pore Cleansing Face Wash
The mild face wash is especially suitable for oily skin that deeply cleanses away all the dirt, grime and dead skin from your face and helps in brightening up the skin. The green tea extracts in it help control sebum production making your skin acne-free.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Honey Skin: The old K-beauty trend that holds the secret to hydrated and glowing skin