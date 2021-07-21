Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Skincare products that are affordable and work wonders for all skin types

Having a skincare routine is necessary and to make it effective what products you apply on face matters. Depending on your skin type each face requires a different solution but here we have curated 8 skincare products that will help you all to deal with your acne, pigmentation issues and achieve bright glowing skin. Thanks to Amazon deals, we can now shop at slashed prices and gift ourselves the beautiful glow we always wanted.

Face Serum for Clear Glowing Skin

This face serum stores high grade pure 5% Niacinamide, 1% Hyaluronic Acid along with aloe vera and Vitamin B3 which is known for strengthening the skin barriers and protects your skin from UV, pollution or other harmful chemicals or allergens. It is a must-have daily Vitamin Serum after your mid-20s to keep your skin resilient!

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 569

Buy Now

Cucumber Toner

This toner is packed with rich cucumber extracts that make it an ideal product for skin. It gives your skin instant refreshment and cooling.

Price: Rs 200

Deal: Rs 219

Buy Now

Day Cream

The translucent pearly looking gel of the L’Oréal day cream is non-sticky, non-oily and contains micro Hyaluronic Acid that penetrates deeper for long-lasting and visible results. It makes the skin smooth, plumped, hydrated and radiant all day with one use.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 439

Buy Now

Pigmentation Serum

With tea tree oil extracts, this pigmentation serum reduces redness, swelling, and inflammation in acne. It helps to prevent and reduce acne scars. Its antioxidant property protects the skin from environmental toxins which are often trapped in the skin causing bacteria build-up.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 270

Buy Now

Clear Skin Tea

Beauty is not only what you apply to your skin it’s also about what goes inside your stomach. A clean diet encourages happy skin, Nourishing green tea mixed with skin-loving ingredients make for the perfect beauty elixir, helping to support glowing skin and beauty from within.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 270

Buy Now

Deep Radiance Face Serum

This non-sticky and lightweight formula penetrates 15 layers deep in the skin and hydrates and helps the skin glow. The salicylic acid in them is known for exfoliation action and reducing acne marks.

Price: Rs 210

Deal: Rs 168

Buy Now

Anti Acne serum

If acne mars are your most dreaded enemy then this serum is the one point solution to all your acne-related concerns. Apply 2-3 drops on a cotton bud and gently press it against the acne, leave it overnight and watch the change for yourself.

Price: Rs 1699

Deal: Rs 329

Buy Now

Pore Cleansing Face Wash

The mild face wash is especially suitable for oily skin that deeply cleanses away all the dirt, grime and dead skin from your face and helps in brightening up the skin. The green tea extracts in it help control sebum production making your skin acne-free.

Price: Rs 345

Deal: Rs 298

Buy Now