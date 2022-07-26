Amazon Deal of the day: Drool Worthy offers from top makeup brands

Amazon deal of the day offers are unique and give you a chance at procuring your favourite products at discounted rates even when there is no sale going on. These deals are rare and must be tried for getting high-budgeted products at slashed rates. Here we have the top Amazon deal of the day from the best makeup brands in India. Take a look and get set to shop at wonderful prices.

Amazon Deal of the day on best makeup brands

1. Lakmé Absolute Matte Revolution Lip Color, 502 Burgundy Blast

Lakmé Absolute Matte Revolution Lip Color is known for its feathery light texture that does not cling to your lips but rather spreads delicately all over your soft lips for a long-lasting matte look. Infused with raspberry seed oil, the lipstick is extra smooth on the lips. It has a rich color that lasts long without making your lips feel dry. Available in 12 beautiful shades, the lipstick is ideal for regular, casual and party occasions. Grab it at really cool prices with Amazon deal of the day.

2. Revlon Colorstay Overtime Lipcolor- Always Sienna, Always Sienna

This 2 in 1 lipcolor is known for its versatility. It has two sides, one filled with an enriching deep color and the other has a clear gloss for sealing in the shine. The brand claims the product is designed to last for almost 16 hours. It has a light texture that does not let the lips feel dry. The lipstick does the job of both a lipstick and a lip gloss. With prevailing Amazon Deals, you can get this lipstick in a decent price range.

3. RENEE See Me Shine Lip Gloss

If you love lip glosses, then this gloss combo from Renee See Me Shine Collection will leave you stunned. Available in 8 beautiful shades, the gloss has a lot to add to your makeup. It has a non-drying, non-greasy formula that keeps the lips soft while keeping the lips free from any sort of heaviness. The formula contains nourishing extracts like avocado, shea butter and macadamia seed oil. You can wear it just like a regular lipstick, only with a touch of glitter. It is a vegan, paraben free and cruelty-free formula, which is all the more useful. Being available at Amazon deals, the lip gloss can be procured at discounted prices.

4. MyGlamm x Shraddha Kapoor Favourite Essentials Combo

MyGlamm x Shraddha Kapoor Favourite Essentials Combo consists of 3 wonderful makeup products that are needed regularly. It has a liquid matte lipstick, smudge-proof kajal and matte finish blush. The lipstick has long-lasting properties with a super-pigmented color. As it is enriched with moringa oil, the lipstick is nourishing for the lips while maintaining a matte look. The combo also contains a waterproof kajal which has the goodness of avocado oil. Lastly, the blush has a super pigmented formula that blends perfectly and keeps up with all-day comfort.

5. SERY Mattish Lipstick

SERY mattish lipstick is known for its paraben-free, mineral-oil-free and sulphate-free formula. It feels weightless and feels light on the lips. With a creamy, matte finish, the lipstick gives a smooth look while keeping them nourished. Infused with vitamin E, jojoba oil and cocoa butter, the lipstick does an outstanding job at keeping the lips properly moisturized. The brand provides the lipstick with 20 stunning shades that are highly pigmented. Get it at slashed rates with ongoing Amazon deals.

6. Plum Matte In Heaven Liquid Lipstick

Plum is a popular brand known for its enriched vegan and cruelty-free formulas. This lipstick from Plum represents nourishment along with redefined standards of beauty. Infused with vitamin E, this liquid lipstick is perfect for keeping the lips moisturized. The super-pigmented lipstick shades are especially designed for Indian skin tones. Being transfer-proof and non-sticky in texture, the lipstick is highly efficient at keeping your lips perfectly coloured for long hours. Available at discounted prices in the Amazon deals, this lipstick deserves a place in your makeup kit.

7. Faces Canada Velvet Matte Lipstick

If you wish to have a perfectly pigmented lipstick that lends a soft, matte finish, and suits your pocket too, then trying this lipstick can be good for you. It is enriched with vitamin E that is known for its intense nourishment. Designed for all skin types, the lipstick has a powerful formula that can help withstand high temperatures without making your lips dry. The lipstick is available in 15 cool shades which you can use at every occasion.

8. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick

Just Herbs is a skincare and makeup brand that represents the power of herbs. It has vegan formulations that are designed with total herbal ingredients. This creamy matte lipstick too is all herbal and comes with the goodness of sweet almond oil, liquorice and cica. The blend is powerful enough to keep up with all-day nourishment. If you love luscious, plump lips, then this liquid lipstick will be the right fit for you. It feels light on the lips and gives long-lasting color stay. Furthermore, the brand offers 17 chic shades from which you get to choose your favourite ones. Grab it at a discounted price during the ongoing Amazon deals.

Amazon brings to you the top makeup products at Amazon daily deals. The deals provide access to high-end products at budgeted prices to keep your pockets happy. This article contains all such makeup products that are worth investing in, especially when available at these surprising prices. Refer to this list to get your hands on the best makeup products from top, reliable brands, which are usually costly.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

