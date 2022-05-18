Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Foundation sticks that provide full coverage and fresh finish

Amazon deal of the day assures quality products at affordable prices making now the best time to go on a shopping spree. From fashion and beauty to lifestyle products, grab everything you ever wanted at irresistible prices from this online dale. Here we have curated the 7 best foundation sticks from branded beauty stores that will amp up your makeup look.

Foundation sticks are all the rage this year! They are easy to use, come in combat size and also can be used as a concealer. The chic, portable tubes are incredibly convenient and function as a straight-up coverage product, but they can do double duty as a concealer or a contouring product. It can last up to six to twelve months and helps conceal everything from redness and blemishes to scarring and dark circles. So, check out these amazing foundation sticks to level up your makeup game!

Here are 7 foundation sticks from Amazon deal of the day:

Whether you love multipurpose beauty products or are simply looking to save time on your everyday makeup routine, here are 7 foundation sticks to bookmark.

1. Sugar Cosmetics

This foundation stick features a medium beige shade with a warm undertone. This highly pigmented multipurpose stick can be utilised as a medium-to-full coverage foundation or concealer as needed. It comes with a handy built-in brush which makes it uber-easy to blend the product in or touch-up spots.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

2. NY Bae All In One Stick

This all-in-one stick can be used as a foundation, concealer and colour-corrector. It's super blendable and feels light on the skin. It promises excellent coverage and turns back the clock so that you look more youthful and radiant. Its long-lasting formula ensures that you’ll always look fab.

Price: Rs 159

Deal: Rs 135

Buy Now

3. Renee Foundation Stick

I tried this product out myself and let me tell you why you should get it too. It's super lightweight and glides through your skin easily. This stick is great for touch-ups and has an inbuilt applicator that makes it so handy, simple, and easy to use and transport. The foundation masks minor imperfections and spots instantly, blending all over your face as quickly and easily as the blink of an eye!

Price: Rs 750

Deal: Rs 569

Buy Now

4. Colorbar Full Cover Makeup Stick

This creamy formula is enriched with Vitamin E, jojoba oil, and shea butter that moisturises your skin. It also features broad spectrum SPF 30 which protects your skin against UV damage. This concealer-plus-foundation delivers a full-coverage matte finish that masks blemishes and even skin tone and corrects dark circles without settling into fine lines.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 629

Buy Now

5. Lotus Herbals Natural Blend

This all-in-one stick works as a foundation, concealer, compact and sun protection. It's suitable for all skin types and is super soft on the skin. Every single application gives your skin an even tone while masking its natural imperfections. You get the much-desired matte effect without the pores getting clogged.

Price: Rs 425

Deal: Rs 361

Buy Now

6. Ultime Pro Blend Finity Stick Foundation

This non-patchy crease-proof foundation stick is a great pick for beginners as well as for makeup professionals. It forms a lightweight second skin that hides all blemishes and flaws and makes your makeup look perfect.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 609

Buy Now

7. Maybelline Fit Me Oil-Free Stick Foundation

This foundation stick visually blurs skin tone imperfections and smoothes fine lines. Its gel-based formula diffuses light. Illuminates as it conceals. In order to give more definition to a round face, emphasise cheekbones by applying a Fit Me stick under cheekbones, in the hollows of cheeks.

Price: Rs 2399

Deal: Rs 2349

Buy Now

Foundation sticks are the best solution to not get your makeup cakey and patchy. These products from Amazon deal of the day offer exciting deal prices right now! So grab them all for yourselves or to gift them to your friend to make them happy!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

16 Artificial jewellery pieces

16 Jewellery sets

Amazon Sale: Top 7 coolers

4 Different types of heels for women

Amazon sale: 7 exquisite home decor items

15 Sunglasses for women

15 Sunglasses for men

Amazon Sale: 7 Summer weddings essentials

7 Best dermaplaning tools

15 Fashion accessories for men

Also Read: Skin toner? Check out the top 16 skin toners to boost your glam factor right away