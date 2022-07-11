Amazon Deal Offers Today: 6 Organic beauty products that are perfect for your sensitive skin

Organic skin care products are being adopted by more and more Indians. We are gradually understanding how adulterated and heavy chemical toxins used in most of the daily skincare and beauty products damage our skin to a great extent. In today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 6 amazing beauty products that you must try! If flawless skin is what you desire, here is what you want!

Here are 6 organic beauty products from Amazon deals today:

Grab the best organic beauty products from Amazon deal of the day below!

1. Lotus Organics Brightening Serum

This ultra-hydrating product penetrates the skin deeply, replenishing and boosting the skin's ability to retain moisture, revealing a smoother youthful complexion. Formulated specifically to enliven dull-looking complexion, the precious brightening serum and cream make skin more vibrant and healthier.

Price: Rs 803

2. Organic Harvest Vitamin C Skin Care Beauty Gift Set

Unlike many other face washes, Organic Harvest Face Wash does not strip the top layer of your skin, leaving it dry and stretchy. Instead, it leaves the skin supple and decently hydrated even after cleansing. Hence it is ideal even for dry or ageing skin.

Price: Rs 1904

3. Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash

Suitable for all skin types, Mamaearth’s gentle face wash uncovers skin's natural brightness removing all signs of tan. Carrot seed oil in me removes the tan from the upper layers of skin and restores the natural fairness of the skin.

Price: Rs 223

4. Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment

A natural conditioner for lush hair growth that nourishes deeply while cooling the scalp. It also includes Indigo, Eclipta Alba and Gooseberry to promote hair growth. It’s an intensive hair treatment to prevent hair loss, dandruff and premature greying.

Price: Rs 795

5. Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Night Cream

This anti-ageing night cream for women is a gentle face cream for skin repair as it is formulated with 16 skin rejuvenating herbs including Kumkumadi Tailam for face glow. The lightweight formula of moisturizer for the face absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it hydrated and supple to restore a brighter, more youthful complexion.

Price: Rs 855

6. Organic Tomatina De-Tan Face Pack

This organic face pack minimize open pores, maximize hydration and reduce your skin inflammations. The Tomatina De-Tan is packed with tomatoes that help brighten dull and tanned skin and niacinamide that treats pigmentation and protects against sun damage.

Price: Rs 463

Amazon deal of the day offers exciting price drop on everything you ever wanted. The above-listed products are on the deal list today and you can shop them at slashed prices before the deals end tonight. So without any wait, get your cards out and shop them right away!

