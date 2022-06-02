Top 7 face scrubs products under Rs 699 to buy from Amazon deals today

Amazon deals today feature exciting offers on skincare products that you shouldn’t miss out on. We have curated the best deals on face scrubs that are essential this season to clear all impurities and give your face a fresh glow. Face scrubs help in the removal of dead skin cells from the surface of your skin, reducing the chances of clogged pores and acne breakouts. The branded quality face scrubs listed below can be trusted and used to revive your skin.

Here are 7 face scrubs from Amazon deals today

Check out the best quality skin-safe face scrubs from the Amazon deal of the day below.

1. Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub

I am a fan of Mmaearth products majorly because of the quality and effectiveness of the products. This charcoal face scrub from the brand effortlessly nourishes and moisturises the skin all while getting rid of the impurities. The mild granular walnut beads and activated charcoal gently unclog pores, leaving behind soft, supple, and clean skin.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 296

2. mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Face Scrub

Love aromatic coffee flavour? Then this should be your pick. With its perfectly sized coffee particles combined with walnut, it effortlessly gets rid of dead skin and tan leaving you with fresh and smooth skin. The creamy formula will get you addicted to its coffee fragrance.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 295

3. Mylo Veda Kumkumadi Scrub

Infused with divine ingredients, this face scrub helps in reversing signs of ageing to restore your skin’s normal texture and glow. The Kumkumadi face scrub nourishes, moisturises, and improves skin elasticity. It's a must-have in your skincare routine if you wish to flaunt a soft and plump skin.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 639

4. Juicy Chemistry Skin Brightening Scrub

This Coimbatore-based brand, Juicy Chemistry is known for its organic and cruelty-free skincare products. Their skin brightening face scrub is infused with the goodness of organic saffron that gently buffs away the dead skin cells, deep cleanses pores and leaves skin glowing and radiant.

Price: Rs 700

Deal: Rs 450

5. Pilgrim Face Scrub for De-Tan

This de-tan face scrub is an elixir guaranteed to get rid of dead skin cells and unwanted tan. This increases blood circulation, which leads to enhanced collagen production. Higher collagen levels ensure naturally glowing and vibrant skin. It also reduces pigmentation and improves skin elasticity.

Price: Rs 400

Deal: Rs 356

6. Fameux Face Scrub

This walnut face scrub is gentle on the skin and hence suitable for all skin types. It exfoliates the face and is also enriched with coffee and coconut that soothes the skin and moisturises it. This nourishing face scrub will help improve blood circulation and solve pigmentation issues.

Price: Rs 895

Deal: Rs 799

7. Jeju Volcanic Lava Scrub

This deep cleansing face scrub revitalises skin cells and amps up the look and feel of your face. Jeju volcanic soil’s porous component washes away the sebum from the face. The urban defence complex in it protects skin from pollution and makes it clean and clear.

Price: Rs 990

Deal: Rs 791

These face scrubs from Amazon deal offers today are available at slashed prices only till the day night. So hurry up and make them yours right away! Face scrubs are suitable for all skin types and heal blemishes and acne marks. If advised to do a patch test before applying on the face.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

