Amazon Deals Today: 6 Best colour eyeliners you need for a bold & peppy makeup look

Ever since Euphoria aired, the makeup trends have seen a rise in colour eyeliners. Loud, peppy, dramatic and everything cool is the spirit of the season and colour eyeliners are the way to go! In today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you the best colour liners from branded beauty labels that you must try your hands on! Colour truly never goes out of style, so you can upgrade your everyday, neutral eyeliner with a bright pigment or tap into your creativity to experiment with a more complex look with these eyeliners!

Here are 6 eyeliners from Amazon deals today:

Scroll on to grab the best colour eyeliner from Amazon deals today:

1. RENEE Extreme Stay Liquid Eyeliner - Max Pink

This transfer-proof pink eyeliner from Renee Cosmetics is a no-fade formula that provides a smooth finish and a loud yet gorgeous shade of pink that suits all skin tones. Just one precise swipe is enough to do the trick but you can choose to go for more strokes if you want to add thickness to the well-defined lines.

Price: Rs 299

2. Lakme Absolute Shine Liquid Eyeliner Sparkling Olive Colour

With a glittery finish, this olive green colour eyeliner is for a special occasion where you want to glow like a star. This offbeat colour is subtle but will make your eyes attractive with its shimmer game. It gives you the desired result in one stroke as it glides along the eyelids easily.

Price: Rs 293

3. Swiss Beauty Pop Eyeliner- Plum Purple

Define your eye the way you want with our pop eye styliner. It's smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and water-resistant. The eyeliner is highly pigmented and ensures your eyes are hydrated & feel fresh for long hours. The innovative flexi-tip applicator provides enough grip to keep your hands steady for fine precision.

Price: Rs 189

4. Belora Paris Colorful Desire Eyeliner - Sky High Blue

Belora Paris Colourful Desire Eyeliner is an easy-to-apply intensely pigmented smudge-proof eyeliner that gives you perfect coverage in one swipe. The intense colours last all day long. The eyeliner comes with a unique felt tip applicator that releases rich colour in one swipe.

Price: Rs 399

5. VARS ; LONDON White colour liquid eyeliner

Vars London liquid eyeliner is a highly pigmented and waterproof eyeliner, which delivers long-lasting 12-hour wear. It's smudge-proof, transfer-proof and settles to a semi-matte finish. White eyeliner can be used to style up in multiple ways and is a must-have beauty tool in every makeup enthusiast’s vanity!

Price: Rs 199

6. RENEE Extreme Stay Eyeliner - Metallic Blue

Renee’s collection of extreme stay liquid eyeliner is here to deliver a dramatic definition to your eyes with just one effortless swipe. An outline of fine, smooth strokes of perfection to entice and captivate all eyes the way you wish to. A trace of purely seductive lines of precision with an intense colour payoff to bring out the detail and drama of your eyes! The smooth, sleek application of this collection with an impeccable hold aid you to draw perfect wings on fleek, every time.

Price: Rs 293

Amazon deals today offers the above-mentioned colourful eyeliners at discounted prices now! Relegate the usual black for a while and try out these colourful eyeliners to amp up the spice level of your chic makeup!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

