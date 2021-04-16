Amazon Fashion Sale: 10 makeup and beauty products to vouch for

Purchase your favourite makeup and beauty products at the best prices and make this season all about you!

Makeup and beauty products are definitely an essential item for every woman. Amazon’s big sale has slashed down the prices of our favourite products and we are so excited! Check out the 10 best products that you should purchase right away. So what are you waiting for? Hurry up before it is too late.

Biotique Natural Makeup Magicolor Lipstick

This lipstick is infused with all natural ingredients that will nourish your lips and keep them hydrated. The highly pigmented and smudge-proof lipstick is rich in moisture and will give you supple lips all day long. It is cruelty-free and is available in a wide range of shades.

Price: Rs.125

Sale Price: Rs.93

Biotique Argan Oil Hair Mask from Morocco

Made from pure botanical extracts, this hair mask is especially designed for people who suffer from frizzy hair. Enriched with argan oil, this hair mask deeply nourishes the hair, strengthens hair and retains moisture to give you frizz-free hair.

Price: Rs.250

Sale Price: Rs.150

Kiro Long Wear Brightening Eye Shadow Stick

Every woman loves wearing makeup but let's face it, not all of us are professionals. This eye shadow stick will make your makeup process easier and give you dreamy eyes. It is easily blendable, lightweight and water-resistant. To top it all, it is enriched with vitamin C that repairs and regenerates skin cells, and mango seed oil that tightens and firms your skin.

Price: Rs.1050

Sale Price: Rs.945

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara

Mascara is literally the easiest way to get thick and long lashes in no time. This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it is ophthalmologist tested, suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

Price: Rs.300

Sale Price: Rs.217

POND'S Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser

This super lightweight moisturiser is crafted with a non-oily gel formula. It spreads easily and quickly absorbs into the skin, locking in the moisture for upto 24 hours and providing you with hydrated skin all day long. Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it nourishes the skin and gives it a water-fresh glow.

Price: Rs.299

Sale Price: Rs.209

Swiss Beauty High Coverage Waterproof Base Foundation

This liquid foundation is available for every skin tone and provides a buildable and flawless coverage. It refines the pores and gives a natural-looking matte finish. Made from an oil-free formula, it is highly moisturising and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. This foundation suits all skin types.

Price: Rs.399

Sale Price: Rs.297

L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum

This hair serum is a saviour for people with dry, frizzy and damaged hair. Blended with the goodness of six rare flower oils, it provides hydration to the hair and gives it a long-lasting freshness, luster and shine. This serum also provides protection against heat and smoothens rebellious hair.

Price: Rs.499

Sale Price: Rs.399

Khadi Essentials Luxurious Black Seed Oil & Red Onion Hair Shampoo

The lockdown has really taken a toll on our hair! Hairfall, dryness and frizz is a problem we are all dealing with. This shampoo is a knight in shining armour during these times. Made with a blend of natural oils that deeply condition the tresses, smoothens the frizzes and adds shine. It also prevents hair fall and makes the hair thick and strong.

Price: Rs.795

Sale Price: Rs.495

Lakmé Absolute Blur Perfect, Makeup Primer

This waterproof primer creates the perfect base for makeup and helps it stay throughout the day. Made from a silky formula, it softens blemishes and pores, providing smoother and brighter skin in no time. It evens out the skin tone and acts as a perfect canvas for your makeup.

Price: Rs.700

Sale Price: Rs.487

Faces Canada Splash Nail Enamel

Life is not perfect but your nails can be! These high-performing nail enamels come in bright and vibrant shades. They are made from a quick-drying and long-lasting formula, and they do not chip easily. These enamels will also strengthen brittle nails and prevent them from breaking.

Price: Rs.218

Sale Price: Rs.174

