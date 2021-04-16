Amazon Fashion Sale: 10 makeup and beauty products to vouch for
Makeup and beauty products are definitely an essential item for every woman. Amazon’s big sale has slashed down the prices of our favourite products and we are so excited! Check out the 10 best products that you should purchase right away. So what are you waiting for? Hurry up before it is too late.
Biotique Natural Makeup Magicolor Lipstick
This lipstick is infused with all natural ingredients that will nourish your lips and keep them hydrated. The highly pigmented and smudge-proof lipstick is rich in moisture and will give you supple lips all day long. It is cruelty-free and is available in a wide range of shades.
Price: Rs.125
Sale Price: Rs.93
Biotique Argan Oil Hair Mask from Morocco
Made from pure botanical extracts, this hair mask is especially designed for people who suffer from frizzy hair. Enriched with argan oil, this hair mask deeply nourishes the hair, strengthens hair and retains moisture to give you frizz-free hair.
Price: Rs.250
Sale Price: Rs.150
Kiro Long Wear Brightening Eye Shadow Stick
Every woman loves wearing makeup but let's face it, not all of us are professionals. This eye shadow stick will make your makeup process easier and give you dreamy eyes. It is easily blendable, lightweight and water-resistant. To top it all, it is enriched with vitamin C that repairs and regenerates skin cells, and mango seed oil that tightens and firms your skin.
Price: Rs.1050
Sale Price: Rs.945
Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara
Mascara is literally the easiest way to get thick and long lashes in no time. This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it is ophthalmologist tested, suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.
Price: Rs.300
Sale Price: Rs.217
POND'S Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser
This super lightweight moisturiser is crafted with a non-oily gel formula. It spreads easily and quickly absorbs into the skin, locking in the moisture for upto 24 hours and providing you with hydrated skin all day long. Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it nourishes the skin and gives it a water-fresh glow.
Price: Rs.299
Sale Price: Rs.209
Swiss Beauty High Coverage Waterproof Base Foundation
This liquid foundation is available for every skin tone and provides a buildable and flawless coverage. It refines the pores and gives a natural-looking matte finish. Made from an oil-free formula, it is highly moisturising and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. This foundation suits all skin types.
Price: Rs.399
Sale Price: Rs.297
L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum
This hair serum is a saviour for people with dry, frizzy and damaged hair. Blended with the goodness of six rare flower oils, it provides hydration to the hair and gives it a long-lasting freshness, luster and shine. This serum also provides protection against heat and smoothens rebellious hair.
Price: Rs.499
Sale Price: Rs.399
Khadi Essentials Luxurious Black Seed Oil & Red Onion Hair Shampoo
The lockdown has really taken a toll on our hair! Hairfall, dryness and frizz is a problem we are all dealing with. This shampoo is a knight in shining armour during these times. Made with a blend of natural oils that deeply condition the tresses, smoothens the frizzes and adds shine. It also prevents hair fall and makes the hair thick and strong.
Price: Rs.795
Sale Price: Rs.495
Lakmé Absolute Blur Perfect, Makeup Primer
This waterproof primer creates the perfect base for makeup and helps it stay throughout the day. Made from a silky formula, it softens blemishes and pores, providing smoother and brighter skin in no time. It evens out the skin tone and acts as a perfect canvas for your makeup.
Price: Rs.700
Sale Price: Rs.487
Faces Canada Splash Nail Enamel
Life is not perfect but your nails can be! These high-performing nail enamels come in bright and vibrant shades. They are made from a quick-drying and long-lasting formula, and they do not chip easily. These enamels will also strengthen brittle nails and prevent them from breaking.
Price: Rs.218
Sale Price: Rs.174
