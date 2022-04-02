Amazon Fashion Sale: Summer essentials to keep your skin cucumber cool

Amazon Fashion Sale and summers are around the corner and it is the time to get on your UV protectors as well as some summer essentials with maximum cooling effect. The scorching heat, hot winds and excessive humidity might hamper your skin’s real glow. With the best beauty products for women and skincare products, you need to make your skin summer ready. In order to keep your skin refreshed you need to try your hands on some cucumber cool summer essentials. Right from moisturisers, lip care essentials and body washes for summer, everything needs a dash of cooling effect for maximum rejuvenation.

Amazon Fashion Sale

Do you find summer essentials too expensive? Not to worry! Amazon Fashion Sale and its best offers will fit everything in your budget. This time you have no chance to go empty handed as the deals will make your shopping spree exciting and worth every penny. Get to know what all summer essentials you need to experience cucumber like coolness.

1. THE LOVE CO. Cucumber and Aloe Vera Gel

This soothing gel is enriched with two main ingredients namely organic aloe vera and cucumber. The soothing gel treats irritated skin, uneven skin tone and texture. The active extras of aloe vera and cucumber release an instant coolness post application. This gel will hydrate your skin and make it supple and smooth amidst summers.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 279

Buy Now

2. Dove Cooling Gel Crème

Dove Cooling Gel Crème is a cream that offers 48 hours long lasting hydration. It has a lightweight formula and keeps your skin oil free. In addition, it moisturises your skin and leaves it smooth with its cooling powers. This paraben free cream is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs. 325

Deal: Rs. 244

Buy Now

3. The Face Shop Real Nature Glowing Bride Masksheet Combo

Sheet masks in summers are mandatory to prevent sun burns and humidity. The masksheets in this combo brightens your skin and helps you to get rid of dullness. The effect that you will come across post usage is something that you cannot stop appreciating.

Price: Rs. 1000

Deal: Rs. 500

Buy Now

4. YogaHealthMart Relaxing Gel Eye Mask

This gel eye mask will offer a cool relaxation therapy to your eyes amidst summer. Your skin needs to be pampered but don't forget your eyes and its eyebags. They too need a relaxing therapy so they can store the energy to deal with the UVA rays and scorching heat.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 294

Buy Now

5. House Of Beauty Ice Roller

These ice rollers are necessary to depuff your face. It contracts blood vessels to tighten the pores. In summers, this ice roller is what your face needs to beat the heat in an easy peasy way. It strengthens the collagen fibers, making the skin firm and elastic. The smoothening result also treats wrinkles and crow's feet like magic. What’s more? It soothes inflammation and redness on the skin by promoting fluid flushing which is of utmost importance in summers.





Price: Rs. 1400

Deal: Rs. 1134

Buy Now

6. TNW-The Natural Wash De-Tan Face Pack & Cucumber Toner

TNW-The Natural Wash De-Tan Face Pack & Cucumber Toner is crafted especially for glowing and refreshing skin. It reduces sun tanning and calms skin irritation. With its goodness of natural ingredients, this combo pack is all that you need to keep your face and skin calm, cool and composed throughout summer.

Price: Rs. 640

Deal: Rs. 409

Buy Now

7. StBotanica Green Tea & Cucumber Body Wash

StBotanica Green Tea & Cucumber Body Wash is the best solution to stay cool even during summers. The soothing, cooling, hydrating, and nourishing formula of the body wash helps to keep your body free from dust, sweat, bad odor and greasiness. It also calms stressed skin in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 337

Buy Now

8. WOW Skin Science Cool Mint Hair Oil

Want to stay cool amidst the summer? Try your hands on WOW Skin Science Cool Mint Hair Oil. It has a non-sticky and non-greasy formula and comes with a comb applicator. It serves you with a soothing and cooling goodness of peppermint oil, menthol crystal, and lemon essential oil blended with hair-nourishing, cold-pressed oils rich in omega fatty acids, Vitamin E, minerals and antioxidants. What else do you need to channelise instant coolness throughout your body?

Price: Rs. 325

Deal: Rs. 227

Buy Now

The Amazon Fashion Sale that is rolling over the internet will go off air tomorrow at midnight. If you wish to bring home all of these summer essentials then take a step forward right now. It is a “now or never” case when Amazon offers are live across India. This online sale will help you in vouching multiple products in a pocket friendly budget.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommeded Articles:

Summer skincare essentials

Bluelight defence products