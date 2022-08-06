7 Amazing face serums for a healthy skin in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

Are you looking for that right face serum to boost your skincare routine? Well, with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, you can explore huge offers on face serums. We have listed a couple of face serums made by some trusted and top brands in the market, just for you . Moreover, it is the perfect time to buy these amazing face serums without ripping off your pockets. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now!

Here are 7 amazing face serums from Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Pilgrim 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for glowing skin

This face serum for glowing serum contains alpha arbutin which is a powerful skin-brightening ingredient it lightens and improves overall skin tone for a luminous, even complexion. The vitamin C in it increases radiance and prevents signs of early aging. The blueberry extracts have strong antioxidant properties that actively resist fine lines and wrinkles. This serum is FDA approved, contains no paraben, no sulfates, no mineral oils.

2. Aqualogica Glow+ Juicy Dew Drops

Add instant glow to your face with this face serum. It is enriched with natural mineral mica, these drops deliver an instant glow to your skin without leaving a white cast. This product is 100% vegan, cruelty-free certified by PETA, toxin-free and suitable for dry skin, oily skin, combination skin, or even sensitive skin.

3. mCaffeine Coffee Hydrating Face Serum for Glowing Skin

This coffee infused face serum reduces dark spots, pigmentation and protects from sun damage. Your skin hydration will improve up to 72 hours after the application of this erum. Infused with pure Arabica Coffee, this antioxidant-rich serum, also provides sun protection. It is a lightweight solution that absorbs quickly into the skin. This product is also enriched with skin-nurturing ingredients such as Vitamin E, White Water Lily and Hyaluronic Acid. This face serum is 100% made in India, dermatologically tested & FDA approved.

4. StBotanica Vitamin C 20% Face Serum

The vitamin C present in this face serum is a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce possible damage from UV rays & environmental stress to give natural glowing skin. It soothes, plumps & hydrates formulated with hyaluronic acid, this serum also absorbs and binds to the skin, thereby giving the skin a smoother appearance. It also contains vitamin E, keeps the skin moisturized and soothes it. Also this face serum is parabens-free, silicones-free & sulfates-free, non-comedogenic, oil-free and hypoallergenic.

5. Colorbar Hydra White Anti-Spot Serum

This face serum is what you need if you want to treat dark spots and attain an even skin tone. This face serum performs a 4D action that blocks the production of melanin, stimulates collagen synthesis, protects skin from UV damage, while giving it a boost of long-lasting hydration. This wonderful face serum formulated in Italy has no parabens, no silicones and no mineral-oils.

6. Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

The high grade pure Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) added in this serum is clinically proven to reduce acne marks & dark spots in 2 weeks, resulting in even complexion or tone. The aloe vera acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and gives you much needed clear matt look throughout the day by balancing oil, controlling sebum activity & reducing pore congestion. The niacinamide and zinc duo prevents breakouts or pimples owing to their strong antimicrobial properties. This serum is also fragrance-free, silicones-free, sulfates-free, parabens-free, essential Oils-free and dyes-free. Also, it is non-comedogenic, oil-free, and hypoallergenic.

7. Innisfree Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing Serum

This is a revitalizing serum that is enriched with pomegranate extracts. All you need is one pump of this face serum and gently pat it on your face for better absorption.

