7 Affordable makeup mixing palettes in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, you can explore huge offers on makeup mixing palettes. We have listed a couple of budget makeup mixing palettes from top brands in the market, just for you. These makeup mixing palettes are going to help you in mixing foundations, lipsticks and various other makeup products and save you from spending behind new products. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now!

7 Affordable Makeup Mixing Palettes from Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. NESA® Pro Salon Stainless Steel Cosmetic Makeup Palette

This beautiful butterfly shaped palette is made of stainless steel material, smooth and professional texture, supper easy to clean. This palette is perfect for makeup mixing for a variety of cosmetics, such as eyeshadow, lipstick and foundations, etc. The product package includes 1pc palette and 1pc dual-ended spatula.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 259

2. Smile Print Foundation Palette

This foundation palette has a heart shape, smooth plate surface, is easy to clean and convenient to use. It is suitable for makeup, painting, manicure, blends foundation, lip gloss, or eye shadow, etc. It has a ring in the back that can be worn on the hand giving a highly efficient user experience.

Price: Rs 750

Deal: Rs 275

3. Brain Freezer Shiny Makeup Palette

The palette made with stainless steel is suitable for mixing foundation, blending lipstick or eyeshadow. It easily fits in your makeup bag, perfect size for traveling and taking along.

Prie: Rs 390

Deal: Rs 99

4. ClubBeauty Stainless Steel Cosmetic 5 Dip Makeup Mixing Plate

This stainless steel makeup mixing palette is suitable for professionals and non-professionals. It has a silver-white stainless steel texture, smooth touch, modern and elegant. It is also light-weight and portable, easy to carry and use. It also comes with a stainless steel spatula.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 133

5. Trendy Look Stainless Steel Cosmetic Makeup Mixing Palette

This is a great tool for mixing your foundations, lipstick, concealers, pigments, etc. It also has a ring design on the back to wear it on your finger. It is made with high quality stainless steel, smooth and bright, easy to clean.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 135

6. TRENDY LOOK Stainless Steel Cosmetic Makeup Mixing Plate

This stainless steel makeup mixing palette with spatula is the tool you need to demonstrate your makeup artistry. Whether you're blending together foundations to create the perfect shade for yourself or mixing glitters and loose pigments with the correct medium, this palette lets you be creative with your makeup looks without any unnecessary mess.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 160

7. Aoshang Stainless Steel 6 Holes Makeup Palette

This makeup mixing is made of high quality stainless steel with smooth texture, very durable, easy to clean, suitable for a variety of color cosmetics use, and a good tool to create your own beauty and fashion. It can fit in your hands and lets you have gorgeous makeup. The palette comes with a black plastic ring hole to hold it tight and keep your hand clean. It has 6 round wells, so that you can customize multiple blending of your cosmetics simultaneously.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 330

Do your makeup hassle free with the above mentioned makeup mixing palettes. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, going on, you can get a range of makeup mixing palettes at discounted prices.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

