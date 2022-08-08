7 Gorgeous lipsticks under Rs 1000 in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, choose from a range of hydrating and long lasting lipsticks for every occasion. We have listed a couple amazing lipsticks from top brands in the market, just for you. Follow the current or create a trend of your own with these amazing lipsticks at discounted rates. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now!

Gorgeous lipsticks under Rs 1000 in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Liquid Lipstick Kit Set of 5

This ayurvedic long lasting, hydrating and lightweight lipsticks set is all you need to add moisture to your lips and give them vibrant colors. A perfect kit for you if you just can’t resist the love for a minimal make-up look. Shades that will make you fall in love with the naturally glamorous side of you.

Price: Rs 745

Deal: Rs 474

2. Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick

This moisturizing matte long stay lipsticks is formulated with avocado oil and vitamin E. This creamy and velvety formula stays on your lips comfortably for up to 12 hours. Eat, drink or do whatever you want, these lipsticks will not leave your lips unless you want to. This lipstick not only gives a swipe of rich velvety color but also seals in the moisture and nourishment for up to 8 hours. This product is also dermatologically tested and safe for all skin types.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 409

3. Lakmé Liquid Lipstick Brown Souvenir

These compact size travel friendly, velvety matte lip colors are perfect when you are on a trip. It comes in 10 different limited edition shades and has a lightweight formula that lasts for really long hours.

Price: Rs 400

Deal: Rs 325

4. SUGAR Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Liquid Mini Lipstick Set

This is a travel friendly set of four mini lipsticks in your favorite bold shades from the popular brand SUGAR Cosmetics. Enriched with vitamin E for extra nourishment this lipstick is transfer-proof, waterproof and long lasting. This set is ideal for gifting and comes with a gorgeous reusable box.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 799

5. Plum Matte In Heaven Liquid Lipstick

This matte liquid lipstick is non-drying, smudge-proof and 100% vegan and cruelty free. These highly pigmented shades are handpicked to suit all skin tones. It is formulated with nourishing touch of vitamin E. It is also free from parabens, phthalates and no talc.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 314

6. Maybelline New York Liquid Matte Lipstick

This is a long lasting super matte liquid lip color that lasts for 16 hours. This lipstick is non-transferable coverage, enriched with highly concentrated pigments for intense and vibrant color. The arrow applicator allows for a precise line to be drawn and glides over your lips. These lipsticks dries quickly, dermatologically tested and odorless.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 405

7. Kiro Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick

This liquid matte lipstick is formulated with the goodness of apricot and avocado oils. Apricot oil that hydrates and moisturizes your lips and avocado oil to repair your lips, keeping them soft and supple. This lipstick is transfer-proof and smudge-proof. Kiro lipstick has a highly pigmented formula that adds a lush color to your lips and stays all day long. The product is 100% Vegan and 100% cruelty-free and safe to use everyday.

Price: Rs 875

Deal: Rs 700

Add a healthy vibrace to your lips with the above mentioned gorgeous lipsticks. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, going on, you can get amazing lipsticks at discounted prices.

