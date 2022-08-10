Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get a new look everyday with best eyeshadow palettes in your budget

Make a statement with your eyes at every event, buy your favorite eyeshadow palettes from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 at budget rates. We have listed an array of dazzling eyeshadow palettes from the top brands in the market. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now!

7 Dazzling Eyeshadow Palettes At Budget Rates At The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Lakme 9 to 5 Eye Color Quartet Eye Shadow

A quartet of radiant and shimmering colors for you to blend your eyeshadows. The colors are highly pigmented and long staying. Create a variety of eye makeup looks everyday.

Price: Rs 700

Deal: Rs 390

2. L'Oreal Paris La Petite Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette comes with 5 eyeshadow shades to blend together, mix and match. The product has a velvety smooth texture that blends easily and fits perfectly anywhere.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 799

3. SERY Aurora Eye Shadow Palette- 9 in 1 Matt

This palette features nine universally flattering shades in matte, shimmer, and hi-sheen finishes and includes a mirror for easy application and touch-ups. These shades blend seamlessly so you can achieve vibrant and long-lasting looks. The richly pressed pigment shadows in this palette leave the skin with an optimum-looking texture and comfortable all-day wear. This product is dermatologist tested and vegan.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 479

4. Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette comes with highly pigmented long lasting colors. The colors are ultra-rich with a superior finish. It has a finely milled, creamy and highly blendable formula that feels light on the eyes. This palette contains a combination of 48 shimmer + matte shades.

Price: Rs 995

Deal: Rs 696

5. HUDA GIRL BEAUTY The Jaclyn Hill Original Morphe Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette is formulated with 35 complementary shades, that inspires you to create your own statement look. The colors are light and soft, silky shine and lasts all day long. This eyeshadow palette has waterproof and velvety soft shades.

Price: Rs 1799

Deal: Rs 359

6. HUDA GIRL BEAUTY The Jaclyn Hill Original Morphe Eyeshadow Palette

This is the widest eyeshadow palette of the lot with 44 vibrant mattes for everyday looks and for adding that pop of color. It also contains 9 Pressed Glitters to elevate your look and in addition, there are 10 Shimmers to make your eyes shine.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 749

7. Nicka K Nine Color Eyeshadow Palette

Formulated with a long-lasting formula and easily blending colors this eyeshadow palette is perfect for your daily look.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 399

Make sure to check the ingredients of the products if you have sensitive skin. Be ready for a party or for a daily office look with the variety of eyeshadow palettes mentioned above. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, going on, you can get these dazzling eyeshadow palettes at discounted prices.

