Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Amazon sale top deals on Primers, BB/CC creams for all Amazon users

If you haven’t already heard about the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, you are missing out on some great deals and discounts! For all Amazon users, it’s the perfect chance to avail your favourite products on sale and at discounted prices. Beauty and makeup enthusiasts can make the most of the Amazon Freedom Festival sale on a variety of primers and skincare products like BB and CC creams. And some of the best and most trusted brands are also offering discounts on their makeup products. Go ahead and check out the extensive shopping list now!

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 brings to you the best deals on primers and BB/CC creams:

Scroll on to check out the best primers and BB/CC creams at discounts from the ongoing Independence sale:

1. Plume Silk Blur Moisturising & Hydrating Primer

Plume Silk Blur Moisturising & Hydrating primer is a lightweight primer that is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Avocado Oil. It is formulated for all skin types whether it is dry, combination, or even oily. It absorbs quickly and does not feel sticky or oily on the face. Further, it keeps the skin hydrated which gives the makeup a dewy and glowy finish.

2. Lotus Makeup Ecostay Insta Smooth Perfecting Primer

Lotus Makeup Ecostay smooth perfecting primer is a gel-based weightless formula. It helps your makeup stay on longer. It also evens out the skin tone and reduces the appearance of large pores and acne. Its non-comedogenic won’t clog pores and is safe for sensitive skin. Further, it is enriched with Vitamin E that acts as an antioxidant to fight the signs of ageing, and protects from sun damage.

3. SUGAR Cosmetics - Goddess Of Flawless - BB Cream

This BB cream from Sugar Cosmetics is suitable for all skin tones. Its mousse-textured formula gives your skin a natural finish. It is lightweight and lasts long. It comes with SPF 30+ to protect the skin from harmful UV rays. It is easily blendable and covers imperfections.

4. Lakme 9 To 5 Complexion Care Face CC Cream

Lakme 9 To 5 Complexion Care Face CC Cream helps you get that perfect look of makeup and skincare for any occasion. The Lakmé CC cream moisturises, brightens, and freshens your skin while enriching it with a hint of makeup. With sun protection of SPF 30 and makeup benefits like even skin tone and skin coverage, this cream takes complete care of your complexion.

5. MyGlamm Tinted Perfection Face Primer

MyGlamm's Tinted Perfection Face Primer is a multi-action balmy formula that instantly targets visible pores, uneven skin texture, and excess oil. It creates a silky-smooth canvas for makeup application by reducing shine for a healthy-looking finish. The primer has a weightless formula and is slightly tinted to create a dewy, youthful-looking finish.

6. Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C BB Cream

Garnier presents a BB cream for skin, an all-in-one solution for all your skincare concerns. It offers multiple benefits, giving you more beautiful and glowing skin in one step. It moisturises, offers sun protection, and evens out uneven skin tone. It acts as a moisturiser, SPF, skin corrector, and even foundation. It is dermatologically tested and enriched with Vitamin C, almond extracts, and minerals for a brightening effect.

Go ahead and make the most of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 which gives you a chance to shop for the best primers and BB/CC creams at discounts. Some of your favourite brands are also offering their best-selling products on sale. What better chance than now to shop your heart away!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

Best hydrating primers to ace your makeup base