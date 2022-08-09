Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Exciting deals on blushes and highlighters to spruce up your look

Makeup is never enough. There are always new products entering the market, which women love to experiment with. Blushes and highlighters are a few products that are constantly evolving and come in a variety that popular brands offer. While experimenting and trying out the new products can be a little expensive, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 serves as a great platform to shop big, get more and spend less. The sale is a home to heavily discounted products that can be very tempting to buy. It is that time of the year when you get almost every product at a discounted price, and you just can’t decide what to grab. Keeping the same in mind, we are here with the most tempting deals on blushes and highlighters. Check them out.

Best Blushes and highlighters to buy at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Just Herbs Ayurvedic, Natural Lip & Cheek Tint

This is a multifunctional product that can be used for colouring lips and cheeks. Available in 7 different colours, the product is highly suitable for people with different complexions. The tint has an all-natural formula, considered good for everyday use. While it is great for colouring the lips and cheeks, it can even provide hydration and deep nourishment. Simply dabbing it to your face once or twice can serve the purpose.

Price Rs. 695

Deal Price Rs. 443

2. L.A. Girl Reverie 6 Color Highlighter Palette

Your hunt for a versatile highlighter palette ends with this product from L.A. Girl. This palette has 6 beautiful, subtle colours that add a shimmery glow to your face. There is even a baby pink shade included in the kit that serves as a great alternative for blush. You can light up for a dinner party and get ready for casual brunches with this single highlighter palette. The powdered highlighters are easy to blend and are highly pigmented. With the ongoing Amazon sale, you can get this product at a discount of 50%.

Price Rs. 1,850

Deal Price Rs. 925

3. REVLON Highlighting Palette

Revlon is a dominating makeup brand that offers premium quality makeup products suitable for all skin types. This highlighting palette from Revlon is no different in quality. The palette comes with 5 different colours, each for a different mood and vibe. Each of these shades are buildable, easy to blend and have a silky feel. The colours look fresh and provide natural-looking highlights on the face. This long-lasting highlighting palette is available at a great discount of 26% on the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale, 2022.

Price Rs. 1,350

Deal Price Rs. 999

4. Lakmé Face Sheer Highlighter

If you are looking for a product that highlights your skin like a Greek Goddess, then trying this highlighter from Lakme can make you happy. It is available in two shades to suit your taste. Unlike other highlighters, it comes with a sponge applicator and helps in building the product seamlessly. Being highly rich in pigment, the product gives easy shine and beautiful glow to the skin.

Price Rs. 450

Deal Price Rs. 318.75

5. Swiss Beauty Brick Highlighter Palette and Lip Liners

This pack of Swiss Beauty brick highlighter palette and lip liners, can help you satiate your makeup cravings. The highlighter palette has 5 different shimmery shades, each capable of adding a beautiful glow to the skin. The darker shades can even be helpful in giving a multidimensional sculpted look. Its weightless formula makes the product easy to blend. The lip liner set comes with 12 elegant shades each for defining your lips. This duo is available at a discounted price with the ongoing Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Price Rs. 1,148

Deal Price Rs. 729

6. Makeup Revolution London Sugar And Spice Ultra-Blush Palette

Makeup Revolution is one of the best brands offering eyeshadow, blush and highlighter palettes. The brand is known for its good pigmentation, premium quality and long-life products. This ultra-blush palette is one such product. It has 8 unique shades, brought together to fulfil all your blush needs. The formula is light, blendable, vegan and gluten-free. As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is going on, you can get this versatile product at a discounted rate.

Price Rs. 1,350

Deal Price Rs. 945

7. MyGlamm Spotlight Illuminating Liquid-Rouge

This liquid rouge from MyGlamm is truly an outstanding makeup product. It has a smooth consistency that gets evenly absorbed onto the skin. The rouge has a beautiful pink shade along with a shimmery shine to it. There are special pearls diffused in it that add radiance to the skin. The metallic finish and buildable coverage makes it an apt choice for soft, dewy makeup.

Price Rs. 1,195

Deal Price Rs. 777

We are certain, by now, you must have made up your mind about the products that you wish to buy. Each of these makeup items are a must-have product in your vanity kit. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022 makes these products all the more tempting with the ongoing huge offers and discounts. Also, the product prices seem fair and quite reasonable during the Amazon sale. The sale exists for a limited period only, and you should make the most of this time. Try grabbing your favourites now!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

