Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Striking discounts on top-notch creams and moisturizers to avail now

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is going on and there are multiple skin care products available at massive discounts. These are top-rated skin cream and moisturizer brands that deserve to be at your vanity kit. Plus, the prices are so irresistible that you should indulge in shopping now. It is the perfect time to invest in these products, as the sale lasts only for a definite period, and you shouldn't miss it. Here we are with the 7 best skin creams and moisturizers that are top-of-the-line and deserve your attention. Browse through the list to know more.

Get extravagant offers on skin creams and moisturizers at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel

Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel is crafted to add hydration and nourishment to oily and acne-prone skin. This night cream is formulated for women who suffer from oily skin and acne. Infused with green tea extracts, the night gel is suitable for making the skin bright, glowing and rejuvenated. It also contains argan oil extracts, which helps retain moisture in the skin and balances skin hydration. The formula is mineral oil free, SLS free and paraben free, making it all the more suitable for all skin types.

Price Rs. 575

Deal Price Rs. 397

2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel

When you want to enrich your skin with utmost hydration, this cream from the renowned brand has to be your top choice. It has the power to hydrate the skin for 72 hours straight with an extra punch of hyaluronic acid. The formula feels light on the skin and gets easily absorbed. Women who suffer from skin dryness and dullness can use this cream to improve their skin texture and glowing. There is no scent in the product and is suitable for people who get easily irritated with scents.

Price Rs. 1,050

Deal Price Rs. 750

3. AVEIL Creme Avoine All Season Moisturizer

AVEIL Creme Avoine All Season Moisturizer, as the name suggests, is for all seasons. It can be useful in moisturizing the skin intensely and make it healthy. The formula contains sodium PCA along with other rich emollients that give non-greasy hydration. This natural moisturizer is soothing for the skin and can help in reducing free radical damage. Both men and women can use the moisturizer and indulge in deep skin care.

Price Rs.399

Deal Price Rs.375.05

4. Joy Revivify vitamin E & Jojoba Ultra-Smooth Softening Serum Cream

Joy Revivify vitamin E & jojoba ultra-smooth softening serum cream is like the holy grail for warding off dryness. It has a unique blend of vitamins A, C, and E, apricot and jojoba oil that nurtures the skin deeply with the necessary nourishment. The formula helps in replenishing the skin’s natural moisture levels. You can use this cream daily to make the skin smooth, soft and less-wrinkled. It can even be used as a gentle exfoliation that improves collagen production and enhances skin texture. Grab it at a reasonable discount with the Amazon sale, 2022.

Price Rs. 255

Deal Price Rs.199

5. Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Light Moisturizer

To nourish your skin with 12 hours of natural nourishment, this light moisturizer is a great choice. It is enriched with borage oil, vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 to give your skin the nourishment that it needs. There are no harmful colours, dyes, or alcohol content in it, which makes it a safe formula for the skin. It is dermatological approved, making it suitable for sensitive skin types. With regular use of this moisturizer, you can make your skin super smooth.

Price Rs. 465

Deal Price Rs. 302

6. L'Oreal Paris Perfect Skin 30+ Day Cream

L'Oreal Paris Perfect Skin 30+ Day Cream is a nourishing formula that is loaded with vitamin E and vitamin complex of Pro-Collagen C. It has the power to bring down the signs of ageing, pores and dullness. Using it can also be beneficial for reducing skin dullness and roughness. Designed for skin over the age of 30, the formula is highly effective at targeting skin ageing issues along with providing sun protection. Not only it helps in making the skin soft but also adds a glow to it. It is a formula that both men and women can use to improve their skin appearance.

Price Rs. 350

Deal Price Rs. 225

7. Lakme Peach Milk Face Moisturizer

When you are looking for a deep skin moisturizer every day, then choosing this one can be a great idea. It has the goodness of peaches and milk, and literally every drop of it feels like the same. The formula helps in locking moisture for around 12 hours, making skin smoother and softer. It also offers sun protection that can make your skin healthier and better. The formula is light and spreads evenly to the skin. It doesn’t feel sticky or greasy like other formulas.

Price Rs. 399

Deal Price Rs. 291

Getting access to skin enriching creams and moisturizers is now easy and inexpensive with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 going on. You can try out these great creams that will keep your skin healthy, fresh and glowing. These brands are known for their great formulations that can spruce up your look with regular application. Try grabbing these products now to avail the exciting offers.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

