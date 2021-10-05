Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Check out these toners for effective skincare routine on sale

Face Wash and moisturisers may work effectively and give you expected results. But to enhance your facial glow a bit more, you need to reorder your skincare steps. After cleaning, make sure you close the opened pores with the toner. Though toning is not a mandatory step, it can make you stand in awe with its features and potentials. Worried about choosing the best toner from the bag full of toners? Amazon Great Indian Festival brings to you some too glam to give a damn toners on sale.

1. The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution is a toner recommended by dermatologists. It offers gentle exfoliation for improved skin brightness and clear visibility. Now it is easier to close the open pores and bid adieu to annoying acne spots, skin dirt and dead skin. Just dab the toning solution on your face and feel the freshness.

Price: Rs. 3000

Deal: Rs. 1925

Buy Now

2. RE' EQUIL Pore Refining Face Toner

This toner is an alcohol free toner for oil ,sensitive and acne prone skin. It has nine botanical extracts, allantoin and witch hazel that reduce the visible pores. It not only tightens the pores but also maintains the PH balance of the skin. The RE' EQUIL Pore Refining Face Toner is dermatologically tested and contains clinically proven ingredients for smooth and shiny skin.

Price: Rs. 350

Deal: Rs. 297

Buy Now

3. Minimalist PHA 3% Alcohol Free Face Toner

This toner is an hydrating face toner for glowing skin. It provides mild exfoliation and tightens the pores completely no matter the kind of skin you have. It renews all the skin barriers. In addition, it targets enlarged pores, dehydrated skin and uneven textures. What’s more? It is gender neutral. This fragrance free toner is designed especially for you to enhance your facial glow.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 359

Buy Now

4. Cosrx Aha/Bha Clarifying Treatment Toner

This Cosrx Aha/Bha Clarifying Treatment Toner is a toner that you should add to your daily skincare regimen. This toner is a must if you want to rejuvenate your skin to the fullest. It is a complete vegan and cruelty-free product. It has magical powers to enhance your skin's vitality. Post cleansing, this is a botanical toner worth grabbing.

Price: Rs. 1090

Deal: Rs. 1050

Buy Now

5. Plum Green Tea Alcohol Free Toner

Green Tea skincare products energises and refreshes you be it day or night. The coolness derived from green tea is worthy for fighting acne and acne marks. The Plum Green Tea Alcohol Free Toner aids to stop acne formation. It kills the bacteria causing acne from the roots itself. The glycolic acid present in the toner eliminates the dead skin cells from the top most layer of your skin. Strictly made for oily and acne prone skin, this toner is an utter winner.

Price: Rs. 390

Deal: Rs. 273

Buy Now

Don't miss the toning step and allow your skin to experience the freshness and rejuvenating power of these top 5 toners. Dermatologists do recommend these products to help you attain a happy and healthy skin. Add these flawless toners and make them a part of your everyday skincare regime. Get extra enthusiastic because your favourite toners are on sale only at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021!

Also Read: Alexa prescribes happiness at Amazon Great Indian Festival: Pick these Alexa devices with upto 50 percent off