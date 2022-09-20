With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 just around the corner, it’s the perfect chance to buy your favorite products on sale that are at unbelievably low prices. Some of the best and most trusted brands are a part of this sale, so you don’t have to worry about the quality of what you purchase. Preceding the exciting festival sale are some equally enticing kickstarter deals on your favorite skincare products on Amazon. Including the right skincare products in your skincare routine makes your skin healthier, radiant and young. Keep reading to know more. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Start And End Date

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is starting from 23rd of September but you can pre-book your desired products from the upcoming sale by paying a very minimal amount from 17th- 21st September. The ending date of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has not been announced yet. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Offers The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will have many categories of offers and discounts. For example, along with great prices on products you can also get a 10% additional discount on each purchase if you are paying with an SBI debit or credit card. You will get a daily range of top deals, combo offers, and Amazon coupons while purchasing, and flat 50% off on certain products. Also you can redeem cash back rewards in this sale, get instant payment options and refunds and choose from EMI options upto 12 months. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best Deals For Women This festive season brings some unbelievable deals on women’s clothing, women’s footwear, women’s handbags, fashion jewelry and accessories like watches for women, all during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best Deals On Skincare Products You Shouldn’t Miss Olay Day Cream Regenerist Micro Sculpting Moisturizer Switch your daily moisturizer with this sculpting moisturizer that deeply hydrates and visibly enhances your skin texture. This cream reduces early signs of aging by blending into your skin. It is made with vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid. This sculpting cream is free from artificial fragrance and it comes in an eco-friendly and recyclable packaging.

Bio-Oil Original Face & Body Oil This skincare oil from Bio-Oil is what you need to get rid of the stubborn marks on your body. It is made with organic jojoba oil, vitamin E, rosehip oil and sunflower oil. This oil is naturally anti-inflammatory which helps to improve the appearance of stubborn marks on skin. This hypoallergenic and fragrance-free can be used by all skin types.

Cosmetofood Organic Mini Facial Kit Now you can reduce dark circles and get glowing skin by following 7 easy steps and using this mini facial kit. This kit contains organic micellar activator, chamomile and cucumber hydrating cleanser and an exfoliating scrub containing vitamin E and olive extract. Along with that you also get a dark chocolate mousse base hydrating mask, quinoa, blueberry and yogurt based face mask, a pro-collagen and quinoa based eye cream and finally an almond latte skin brightening serum. This is a dermatologically tested product which is also hypoallergenic and contains no parabens, sulfates, or gluten.

Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash Neem and its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal qualities have been appreciated and incorporated by the Indian skincare market for years even during the Ayurvedic ages. This face wash has the purifying qualities of neem as well as the antibacterial qualities of turmeric. It helps remove pimples, controls oil production, cures dullness, removes tan, protects your skin from sun and reduces spots.

Indulgeo Essentials Rose Gold Beauty Oil Experience a moment of luxury with this 24K gold infused face primer. This gold infused daily oil is pure, natural and free of fillers, artificial fragrance and synthetic materials. It also contains pumpkin seed oil, rosehip seed oil, vitamin-E oil, orange peel oil, patchouli oil, and lemongrass oil. This is a lightweight oil based face serum that helps in reducing signs of aging and adds an instant glow to your skin.

INDULGEO ESSENTIALS Vitamin C Glow Essence Make your skin glow and reduce dark spots with this vitamin C enriched essential oil that is supremely smooth and effective. This serum is gentle for all skin types and provides nourishment to the deepest levels of skin. It gives long-lasting hydration, contains jojoba oil that makes your skin soft and peony extract that gives a youthful glow. It also contains sugarcane extract, squalene and tomato extract.