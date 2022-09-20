Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Unbelievable Deals on Hair Care Products

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is here with exciting deals on your favourite brands. India’s best and most trusted brands are a part of this sale, to ensure the availability of top-rated products. But before the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale begins, try grabbing enticing kick- starter deals on your favourite hair care products from Amazon. Make your hair healthier and thicker with these haircare products at slashed prices on Amazon kick-starter deals. When Does Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Start?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will be from the 23rd of September. Pre-booking your choice of products is also an option. You can do it from 17th-21st September. There is no end date yet announced for the Amazon Great Indian Festival, 2022, so you can wish list items and keep your cart ready to get ahead in the shopping game. What Are The Best Items on Sale in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022? Some of the remarkable items that are on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 are home products, furniture, daily essentials, and clothing. You also get discounts on kitchen products, LED TVs and home appliances. It is the biggest sale of the year and the offers provided during this sale are highly impressive. So, be ready with your cart and grab all that you need at mind-boggling prices. What Are The Offers on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will be offering huge discounts on various categories. Other than these discounts, there will be a 10% additional discount on each purchase if you are paying with an SBI debit or credit card. Along with the top deals, you can avail combo offers, and Amazon coupons while purchasing, and get a flat 50% off on certain products. There is also an option to redeem cash back rewards in this sale. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Impressive Deals on Hair Care Products Dove Intense Repair Shampoo Dove intense repair shampoo, as the name suggests, is designed to nourish dull hair and reduce the damage caused. Though this shampoo is great at cleansing the scalp, it can even be useful for giving your hair the perfect deep care. This intense repair shampoo gives you healthy and strong hair while preventing breakage. Enriched with fibre actives, the shampoo works at repairing hair damage with every wash. It also replenishes your damaged hair caused by excessive styling and colouring. Use this shampoo if you have dry and dull hair and try Dove conditioner along with it, for best results.

Price: Rs 999 Deal: Rs 674 Buy Now 2. Parachute Coconut Oil Parachute is a renowned brand that is known for its pure formulations. It has been a part of every Indian household for ages. This 100% pure coconut oil from Parachute is created with sun-dried, hand-picked coconuts that contain a refreshing aroma. The oil is free from added preservatives or chemicals. It can be used to strengthen hair and improve hair quality. This oil goes through 27 quality tests and 5 purification stages, to maintain its standards of purity.

Price: Rs 380 Deal: Rs 374 Buy Now 3. Sunsilk Lusciously Thick & Long Shampoo This amazing shampoo from Sunsilk is all you need to clean your hair and add natural bounce to it. The shampoo is enriched with the goodness of keratin and yoghurt which is extremely nourishing for hair. While keratin makes hair smooth, yoghurt contributes to cleansing and clearing dead skin from the scalp. With this strong combination, the shampoo provides the hair with the nutrition it needs. It also contains super beneficial macadamia oil that prevents hair breakage and adds shine.

Price: Rs 890 Deal: Rs 587.20 Buy Now 4. WishCare® Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil This cold-pressed sweet almond oil is known for its purity and authenticity. It is a versatile formulation that can be trusted for hair and skin care. The oil bottle is uniquely designed and comes with an applicator which makes oil application very easy. When applied regularly, it can reduce the flaking of your scalp along with dryness. This oil can also be used as a great carrier oil for other essential oils like peppermint and lavender oil. It is free from odour, and thus, serves as a wonderful, odourless lubricant.

Price: Rs 2000 Deal: Rs 1429 Buy Now 5. Indulekha Bringha Shampoo This Ayurvedic concoction is beneficial for your hair and contains multiple ayurvedic herbs that have been a part of hair care for ages. It has bhringraj which is rich in antioxidants and minerals, along with amla which is a great source of vitamin C. This herbal blend can be used to improve blood circulation in the scalp which ultimately provides healthier hair. It also contains shikakai which is antifungal and removes dandruff. Another important ingredient of this shampoo is rosemary, which is soothing and can reduce itchiness.

Price: Rs 666 Deal: Rs 504 Buy Now 6. WishCare Fermented Rice Water Hair Mask This hair mask is super-food for your hair and scalp, especially for people with dry and frizzy hair. The product is free from mineral oils, sulphates, and parabens. Infused with fermented rice water, the product is capable of repairing and strengthening weak and brittle hair. Also, it can contribute to better hair growth. The perfect consistency of the mask makes it penetrate the scalp easily and makes your hair smooth.