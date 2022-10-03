Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Best Foot Creams to Pamper Your Feet

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is running, and so are the heart-throbbing discounts on foot care products. While most of us love to pamper our feet, what can trouble us is the hefty amount spent at the salon on those rejuvenating pedicures. But by grabbing the luxurious foot creams from the ongoing Amazon sale, you get to save your hard-earned money and prevent those frequent visits to the salon. Scroll down for the big reveal. 7 Best Foot Creams to Snag at Hefty Discounts from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

1. Fixderma Foobetik Cream Need a quick fix for relieving foot tension, dryness, and discomfort? Try switching to this customized formulation from Fixderma. The formula is designed to provide special care to all foot-related issues, especially for people suffering from diabetes. Unlike regular foot creams, this one has the power to soothe skin burns, enhance foot blood circulation and reduce skin scales. With key ingredients like apple cider vinegar, shea butter, and tea tree oil, this silicone-free formula can help keep your feet healthy and happy.

Price Rs. 685 Deal Price Rs. 582.25 Buy Now 2. The Body Shop Peppermint Intensive Cooling Foot Rescue If you desire to indulge in an extravagant foot care at home, investing in this foot rescue is a smart choice. Loaded with the goodness of peppermint oil, the foot cream is a dose of real herbal care. Peppermint oil is known for its unbelievable excellence at soothing skin irritations, skin inflammations and protection against bacterial infections. Furthermore, it has a tingling, cooling sensation that helps calm painful feet. So, when you wish to pamper your feet with a touch of nature, this is the product for you. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale going on, you can grab this product at a 20 percent discount.

Price Rs. 1,045 Deal Price Rs. 835 Buy Now 3. Oleum Cottage Ultra Healing Foot Cream Imagine taking a hot bath, relieving foot fatigue, and going to bed on clean sheets. Sounds perfect right? Getting a hot bath and clean sheets are a no-brainer, but relieving foot fatigue seems impossible with the constant workload, stress, and physical tension. Oleum Cottage ultra-healing cream can come to your rescue to fight dullness, dryness, and painful heels. The formula is enriched with utmost nourishing sweet almond oil, cold pressed oils, wheatgerm, thyme essential oil, castor oil, beeswax, and peppermint oil. From tackling dryness to helping relax muscle spasms, these herbal ingredients can do it all.

Price Rs. 800 Deal Price Rs. 760 Buy Now 4. MORWEN Foot & Body Balm Morwen brings to you this authentic ayurvedic foot care formula that deals with foot dryness, roughness, and dullness. It has the goodness of sesame oil, pudina, cinnamon, turpentine oil, light mineral oil, cocoa seed butter, and petroleum jelly. The foot balm makes for a highly nourishing product that penetrates deeply into the cracked, rough edges on heels and seals in hydration. With pudina, camphor, and cinnamon, the formula smells heavenly and is perfect to keep your skin rejuvenated.

Price Rs. 925 Deal Price Rs. 647 Buy Now 5. Uniqaya Foot Care Cream When dealing with dry, dull, and sore feet, this foot cream from Uniqaya can give you relief. Infused with skin hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, coffee seed, kokum butter, sunflower oil, vitamin E, shea butter, and peppermint, this formula is a skin charmer. Not only it conditions feet but also helps relieve bacterial issues, tiredness, and inflammations. The prime highlight of this product is its skin’s elasticity-enhancing properties. There is no use of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, making it suitable for all skin types.

Price Rs. 899 Deal Price Rs. 546 Buy Now 6. Ethiko Eucalyptus Foot Cream Ethiko foot cream comes in really handy when you have sore, cracked heels that need deep nourishment. It is a miraculous formula infused with olive oil, cocoa butter, eucalyptus oil, and organic shea butter. All the ingredients used in this superb formula are high on nourishment and are great at targeting deep, cracked heels. Eucalyptus oil contributes to its reviving scent and antifungal properties. When you need a clean skin-friendly foot cream, this one without SLS, silicones, and parabens is your go-to option.

Price Rs. 990 Deal Price Rs. 799 Buy Now 7. Sanfe Beauty 6-in-1 Glo Boost Cream This is one of the best foot creams that take good care of your feet. It is highly versatile and does numerous jobs like skin brightening deep nourishment. The cream comes with apparatus and massaging beads that allow better absorption and intense moisturization. What’s really astonishing is its ability to work on all skin types. Its travel-friendly packaging makes it an apt choice for people who are always on the go.