Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Best Foundations that You Must have in Your Makeup Kit

Do you wish to ace a clean and flawless festive look? Nothing counts without makeup! Well, you are just a step away from achieving your dreamy festive makeup look with the most perfect base possible. A makeup arsenal is always incomplete without some fail proof foundations that lay the base for the multitude of makeup. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is raining deals and discounts on some top-notch foundations. So head to Amazon and snag the best foundation to fade away scars, blemishes, dark spots, and fine lines. Amp up your radiance like never before! From dusk to dawn, now your foundation will ensure that your makeup stays in place and conceals every imperfection. Buckle up to step out in absolute fineness this festive season! 7 Best Foundations to Pick from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

1. Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation It is difficult to kickstart your makeup session without a primer and foundation. Primer protects your skin whereas the foundation helps you create a smooth and clean canvas. And this Maybelline New York foundation never fails to bring out the best makeup look. It is a matte liquid foundation loaded with the goodness of SPF 22. It has a non-cakey, poreless and blendable formula. It also controls shine by absorbing oil. What else can you ask from a foundation that ticks off all boxes? Grab this foundation at a discounted rate and get ready to create a natural makeup look this festive season.

Price: Rs. 599 Deal Price: Rs. 419 Buy Now 2. Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation Patchy makeup and an uneven complexion sound like a nightmare, isn’t it? But you need not worry if you invest in Mamaearth Glow serum foundation. This foundation is enriched with a dollop of vitamin C and turmeric that promises to stay straight for 12 hours. With this foundation, you can create a clean and clear canvas and sculpt your facial features with ease. It provides the perfect coverage and gives your skin the much-needed glow amidst the festivities.

Price: Rs. 599 Deal Price: Rs. 461 Buy Now 3. Lakme Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation You are sheerly going to fall in love with the Lakme Absolute Argan Oil serum foundation. The easy-to-blend formula gives your skin a radiant and dewy finish. The silky serum glides seamlessly on your skin and lays a blanket over all of your imperfections. It also keeps your skin nourished and moisturized. Thanks to the goodness of argan oil and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for bringing this foundation to you at an exclusive price.

Price: Rs. 825 Deal Price: Rs. 600 Buy Now 4. L.A GIRL Pro Coverage HD Foundation Juggling between the festive enthusiasm and style statements? Here is some more to it. While revamping your fashion quotient, make sure you also plan your festive makeup look well in advance because last-minute decisions are surely a risky business. To start with, splurge on L.A GIRL Pro Coverage HD foundation. Disclaimer! Your makeup base will either make or break your look of the day. But this liquid foundation is something that you can count on with closed eyes. It has a flawless matte finish and a paraben-free formulation just perfect for everyday wear.

Price: Rs. 1,250 Deal Price: Rs. 749 Buy Now 5. COLORESSENCE High Definition Liquid Foundation Are you looking for a waterproof makeup base? Your frantic search ends today! Check out COLORESSENCE high-definition liquid foundation on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. It is a full-coverage foundation infused with SPF 15. If you are one of those people who constantly strive hard to conceal dark patches and pigmented areas, then this is what you need to add to your makeup vanity. The soft matte finish and oil-free formula make it one of the best foundations to rely on especially during the festive season.

Price: Rs. 840 Deal Price: Rs. 537 Buy Now 6. L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Matte Cover Cream Foundation Festive season calls for alluring styles, drama, glitz, and glam. And no festive look is complete without some makeup on. Wish to ace natural-looking makeup? Not without a foundation! Head to Amazon and vouch for the L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24H matte cover cream foundation. This foundation is a sweatproof, waterproof, and transfer-proof foundation that you just cannot ignore. For all-day coverage, this foundation is surely what you need in your kitty.

Price: Rs. 750 Deal Price: Rs. 525 Buy Now 7. iba Must Have Waterproof Liquid Foundation A sweat-proof and oil-free foundation is loved by all makeup enthusiasts. If you wish to embrace full coverage and a natural-looking makeup look, then grab this liquid foundation on sale. It has a lightweight formula and creaseless texture. It blurs fine lines, and acne breakouts and hydrates your skin to stay fresh and glowy all day long. With skin-enhancing ingredients, this foundation is surely worth the grab. Thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival for offering it to you at a hefty discount.

Price: Rs. 699 Deal Price: Rs. 475 Buy Now Take your seat, pick your mobile, and prep up for the festive season. It is time to upgrade your makeup vanity with one of the best foundations. But this time you can ace a flawless makeup look without burning a hole in your pocket. Don't wait too long or you will miss out on the best foundation and its huge price cut. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

