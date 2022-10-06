Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Luxury Skincare Sets to Steal at Hefty Discounts

The joy of indulging in self-pampering skincare sessions is beyond imagination. It is essential to keep the skin game on point and give yourself the most-needed ME time. What if we tell you that you can enjoy such refreshing skincare sessions at home all by yourself without fidgeting with your budget? Sounds nice, isn’t it? With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 going on, you can convert your home into your personal spa and soothe yourself with the most luxurious skincare sets available online. The slashed prices and outstanding quality of these top-rated products will blow your mind. Keep reading to know more about these high-end skincare sets. 7 Best Luxury Skin Care Sets to Grab from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

1. Pilgrim Secrets of Jeju Island Face Care Kit This Korean beauty face kit can serve you with a wonderful dose of nature’s goodness to get clean, rejuvenated skin. It is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, camelia, white lotus, and volcanic lava ash. Vitamin C helps fight the signs of aging and reduces the appearance of dark spots. Hyaluronic acid helps with skin hydration, making it soft and supple. White lotus, camelia, and yugdugu help reduce skin pigmentation and deep clean the skin. These ingredients are blended in the right proportion to create this impressive skincare product set. The kit contains a toner, night serum, day cream, and face wash for all-day and night skin care.

Price Rs. 1,700 Deal Price Rs. 1,003 Buy Now 2. BrownSkin Beauty Immortal Skin Care Set Loaded with skin-reviving ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin C, shea butter, turmeric, argan oil, etc. this is one of the best dermatologist-recommended skincare kits. The set comes with a face wash, serum, face cream, and skin roll-on, all designed to keep your skin squeaky clean, and healthy. The products are highly replenishing for the skin, thanks to the aloe and cucumber content in it. There is also neem and argan oil in it to tackle dryness, skin irritations, and bacterial concerns. What is worth paying attention to is the use of turmeric and vitamin C, which makes this skincare set super effective against the signs of aging.

Price Rs. 2,149 Deal Price Rs. 1,612 Buy Now 3. Vedix Ayurvedic Anti Ageing Skin Care Kit If you desire to pamper your loved ones with a unique gift this festive season, presenting this facial kit from Vedix can be a deal-breaker. Designed to suit specific skincare needs, the gift set is created by ayurvedic experts who rely on herbal skin invigorating ingredients. The set contains a face cleanser, serum, and moisturizer that not only assists in daily skin care but also pampers the skin, taking into consideration specific skin aging concerns. All 3 products contain skin nurturing ingredients like bakuchi, sariva, arishataka and manjistha for balancing skin oils, boosting glow, and enhancing skin health.

Price Rs. 2,097 Deal Price Rs. 1,099 Buy Now 4. RAS Luxury Oils 5-Step Skin Brightening Bestsellers Set Are you a die-hard fan of luxury skincare? If yes, then this is the best time to grab luxury skincare sets at superb prices, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, 2022! The sale brings to you extravagant choices from RAS, a renowned skincare brand. One of the bestsellers is this 5-step skin brightening set, which is created keeping in mind skin dullness and dryness. Featuring a face cleanser, face and body toner, 24k gold face gel serum, and a face elixir, the kit deserves every beauty enthusiast’s attention. While you can use the cleanser and toner to deeply exfoliate skin and minimize pores, the 24k gold serum and elixir can be beneficial for fighting blemishes and enhancing skin radiance.

Price Rs. 2,100 Deal Price Rs. 1,575 Buy Now 5. Minimalist Anti-Aging Skincare Kit Wish to tackle signs of aging in the most effective way possible? Try indulging in luxurious skincare from Minimalist. This brand uses powerful anti-aging ingredients like retinol, coenzyme Q10, and squalene along with skin-reviving components like hyaluronic acid and wheat protein. The set contains a cleanser, serum, and sunscreen that work hand in hand to improve skin nourishment and provide protection from signs of aging and harmful UV rays. What is worth appreciating is the light, easy-to-spread texture of these products which lends a non-shiny look to the skin.

Price Rs. 1,249 Deal Price Rs. 1,124 Buy Now 6. Plum Green Tea Glow Pack Gift Set If you are longing for a great skin pampering session without spending a lot at the salon, try investing in this green tea glow kit from Plum. The kit stands out with skin-refreshing products that lend a lavish feel along with incredible skin care. It contains a face wash, face mist, night gel, and face mask to nurture your skin and improve its texture. Infused with natural ingredients like green tea and argan oil, the formula is super soothing for the skin. With the mind-boggling discounts provided on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can be least bothered about the prices.

Price Rs. 1,599 Deal Price Rs. 955 Buy Now 7. Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Set If you have not yet decided on the apt festival gift for your loved ones, this uniquely designed luxurious gift set from Kimirica is simply perfect. It checks all the boxes for a memorable gift and has amazing skincare benefits. The set features 4 skin refreshing products including a body wash, lotion, glycerin bathing bar, and shea butter bathing bar. Each of these products contains the goodness of gardenia along with romantic notes of night-blooming jasmine, perfect to soothe skin and relax your senses. It also makes for a playful bathing experience that can help you ditch the stress of the day.

Price Rs. 3,199 Deal Price Rs. 1,919 Buy Now Indulging in luxurious skin care may seem a fancy affair, but with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale going on, everything is available on a budget! From dermatologist-recommended skincare products to refreshing bath items, this list features the best luxury skincare sets for all. You can present these wonderfully packed kits to your near and dear ones or to yourself for a well-deserved skincare session at home. Hurry, offers are for a limited period only! Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Pick the Best Personal Care Appliances on Sale at Up to 50% Off