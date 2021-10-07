Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: 6 Makeup products for an everyday makeup look at upto 50 percent off

The festive season is here and Amazon is gifting its customers with the most shocking discounts on their favourite products. The festive season is all about getting ready and looking good for the family photos and selfies. So here we have a list of everyday makeup products available at discount prices so that you can stand out this festive season.

Insight Primer 3 in 1 Oil Free

Primer is an integral step in the makeup process although a lot of beginners might choose to skip it. This oil-free primer works wonders on all skin types. It fills in fine lines and smoothen wrinkles and also reduces the look of the pores. The 3 in 1 formula not only primes but also protects and moisturises the skin. It will provide you with a smooth and flawless base.

Price: Rs.250

Sale Price: Rs.217

Buy Now

Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Foundation

If you’re looking for a natural-looking, medium coverage liquid foundation, look no further. You'll find a fit for every skin tone, a perfect foundation for normal to oily skin and refined pores for a natural, matte finish. This foundation provides coverage for a wide array of skin tones, and gives a natural, seamless finish.

Price: Rs.299

Sale Price: Rs.192

Buy Now

Lakmé Eyeconic Curling Mascara

This lightweight mascara will add volume to your lashes, and is enriched with D-Panthenol moisturiser that will moisturise them, keeping them smooth. It comes with a smart curl brush that will perfectly curl and lifts your eyelashes for an iconic look. Its water-resistant and transfer-proof formula ensures a long stay.

Price: Rs.450

Sale Price: Rs.258

Buy Now

Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick

This color sensational creamy matte lipstick has a unique, matte cream formula that offers a non-drying and uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips through the day. It is available in 35 pigmented shades.These hydrating lip colors are infused with honey nectar, and will glide smoothly while keeping your lips moisturised all day long. These lipsticks are smooth, creamy, comfortable and are highly pigmented.

Price: Rs.299

Sale Price: Rs.179

Buy Now

Swiss Beauty EyeShadow Palette

This high-quality eyeshadow palette is super pigmented, and matches most skin tones to make the makeup look brighter. This palette is made of only the highest quality ingredients to provide you with fresh and long-lasting makeup all day long! It has got you covered from day to night looks and the shade selection will look beautiful for all skin tones.

Price: Rs.229

Sale Price: Rs.169

Buy Now

Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

This smudge-proof and waterproof kajal lasts upto 24 hours. It provides a deep, dark intense black colour with sharp definition. It is infused with aloe vera for its caring and soothing properties, vitamin C and vitamin E.

Price: Rs.360

Sale Price: Rs.260

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion