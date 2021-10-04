Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best selling Skincare Products

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for everyone! Beauty and skincare addicts, here’s your moment to shine owing to the mind-blowing discounts upto 60 percent on skincare products. Whether you want to stock up on your essentials or explore for new finds, we’ve got your back! From face serums, to hydrating toners and body scrubs, our curated list of best-selling skincare products is bound to make your skin glowing from the inside as well as the outside! So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Vitamin C Booster Face Serum

This Vitamin C face serum gives your skin an instant glow & reduces spots within a few days of applying. The unique lightweight texture and non-oily formula of this serum quickly absorbs into the skin and acts from within. The serum is suitable for all skin types including oily, dry as well as sensitive skin.

PRICE: ₹ 328

2. Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner

This pore tightening tone with Himalayan waters helps reduce the risk of skin aging and other harmful effects of the sun. It is formulated to bring the complexion into perfect pH balance and help keep skin in its purest state.

PRICE: ₹ 104

3. Gentle Skin Cleanser

This fragrance-free gentle skin cleanser is specially formulated and clinically proven for everyday cleansing of even the most sensitive skin. This unique, soap-free and mild lathering formula rinses easily leaving skin soft and smooth. It can be used with or without water.

PRICE: ₹ 470

4. Coffee Body Scrub

An exfoliating scrub is made exclusively to scrub away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution, and unwanted tan. Perfectly sized pure coffee grains to work effectively on the softest as well as the roughest areas of skin to reveal a glowing, younger-looking healthy skin that is perfectly nourished.

PRICE: ₹ 359

5. Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+

This kickass ultra-sheer dry touch sunblock SPF 50+ comes with several features that make it one of the best sun protection creams in the market. The product also protects your skin against aging and damage because of exposure to UVA and UVB. The dry touch feature lends a matt-effect to skin and prevents the skin from looking shiny and sticky.

PRICE: ₹ 200

6. Skin moisturizer for All Skin Types

This bestselling skin lotion or moisturizer is easily absorbed, replacing the natural oils and moisture, the skin loses every day. Its nourishing and hydrating actions provide a pleasant soothing feeling, without leaving any greasy film on your skin.

PRICE: ₹ 154

