Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Luxe beauty products under Rs 2000 every man should try his hands on

Try your hands on THESE luxe beauty products under Rs. 2000 and get hotter by every minute.

1. Forest Essentials Shaving Cream

This shaving cream is infused with the goodness of sandalwood, aloe vera and orange peel. It is enriched with revitalising ingredients that will improve your razor’s glide. It is smooth, creamy and moisturises your beard to the fullest. If you want to experience a comfortable and scaar-free shaving session, then try your hands on this shaving cream immediately.

Price: Rs. 725

2. Essenza Di Wills Mikkel Bathing Bar

Bathing Bar that is infused with rich fragrance and embodies softness, is loved by all. Create a lather on your body and bid adieu to impurities and bad odour in a jiffy. With no animal derived ingredient, this bathing bar is the number one companion of every man.

Price: Rs. 249

Deal: Rs. 186

3. The Body Shop Guarana and Coffee Energising Cleanser

This cleanser provides the best solution to energise your skin anytime anywhere. It is enriched with aloe vera, coffee and guarana that makes your skin squeaky clean. The coffee fragrance of the cleanser will keep you refreshed throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 845

4. Bath & Body Works Men's Freshwater 2-in-1 Hair and Body Wash

It is important for you to kill the bad sweat odour and free yourself from skin itchiness. If you are looking for a body wash with a long lasting fragrance, then don't resist buying Bath & Body Works Men's Freshwater 2-in-1 Hair and Body Wash. A coin-sized drop is enough to lather up for shower.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 1211

5. O3+ Equisite Men Ocean Meladerm 24 Hour Whitening Cream

This whitening cream works like magic on the face. If you want to bid a farewell to dry skin then do add this whitening cream to your beauty regime. It evens facial skin tone and nourishes your skin. In addition, it moisturises your skin deeply and protects it from harmful UV rays.

Price: Rs. 595

Deal: Rs. 523

6. Kimirica Ignis Bergamot and Tea Tree Shower Gel

This luxe shower gel contains bergamot, glycerin, tea tree and aloe vera for long lasting freshness. The shower helps your skin to lock moisture and makes it soft and supple. It heals dry skin and offers a relaxing bathing experience.

Price: Rs. 525

7. The Body Shop Maca Root & Aloe Post-Shave Water-Gel

The Body Shop Maca Root & Aloe Post-Shave Water-Gel has a skin refreshing scent. After shaving sessions, gently pat the water gel on the face and let the skin absorb its softness. With maca root and aloe vera, this water gel soothes the facial skin.

Price: Rs. 1395

Deal: Rs. 1185

8. Bath & Body Works Men's Collection Cypress Ultra Shea Body Cream

This shea body cream keeps your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. It is infused with aloe butter, cocoa butter and shea butter for a complete day and night nourishment. The non-greasy formula of the cream is quick absorbing and lasts long.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 1220

With these products in your beauty box, you are going to impress all the babes around you.

