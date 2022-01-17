Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 8 Skincare products that exude the benefits of activated charcoal

The absorbing properties of activated charcoal are what makes it a great skincare ingredient. It draws impurities and dirt from your skin and also controls oiliness thereby acting as a natural acne cure remedy. The antibacterial properties of activated charcoal have made it a popular component in most skincare products lately. It’s known for its ability to trap toxins, blackheads and other skin impurities and show instant results. If you are a fan of the power of black carbon powder, here are 8 products to try out!

WOW Activated Charcoal infused face Wash

Activated charcoal, when used in a face wash, binds to and helps pull the dirt out of your pores, making them less visible. With its slightly gritty texture, it can pull the unwanted excess oils from your skin, leaving your face smooth and fresh.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 319

Buy Now

Verdant Activated Charcoal Peel Off Mask

Want to get rid of blackheads, whiteheads and other impurities on your face? This peel-off mask counters pollution, opens clogged pores and cleanses the skin from deep and leaves it fresh and smooth.

Price: Rs 325

Deal: Rs 295

Buy Now

Good Vibes Activated Charcoal Skin Exfoliating Face Scrub

Traditionally charcoal is known to be the 'ultimate skin cleanser’. This deep-cleansing face scrub detoxifies the skin and keeps it clean so that your face doesn't ever lose its shine. It also balances the skin's pH levels and makes it super smooth and soft.

Price: Rs 195

Deal: Rs 172

Buy Now

Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub

Exfoliating and detoxifying qualities of charcoal face scrub make it a must-have part of your weekly skincare regime. The mild granular walnut beads and activated charcoal gently unclog pores, leaving behind soft and supple.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 296

Buy Now

UrbanGabru Charcoal Face Wash with Apple Cider Vinegar

If pimples are your major skincare concern, use this face wash that rejuvenates and refines the skin and helps to wash away dulling skin cells, fade the appearance of sunspots, discolouration and free radical damage that comes from prolonged sun exposure.

Price: Rs 300

Deal: Rs 230

Buy Now

Bella Vita Organic Oil Control Face Wash

Charcoal with its absorbing properties helps remove excess oil and neem, aloe vera, and Vitamin E in this face wash help bring an instant glow to your skin. It reduces pimples and breakout and also helps in de-tanning.

Price: Rs 250

Deal: Rs 196

Buy Now

Charcoal Face Sheet Mask

Sheet masks are an easier and fuss-free way to take care of your skin that became popular with the rise in Korean beauty trends. All the ingredients that are in the face mask work together to give your skin the hydration hit that your skin deserves.

Price: Rs 447

Deal: Rs 344

Buy Now

Charcoal Nose Strips

You can count on these charcoal-infused nose strips to effectively remove unwanted blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin, and oil from the nose. It’s dermatologically tested to be suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs 210

Deal: Rs 174

Buy Now

Also Read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best eye makeup products to grab under Rs 600