Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 8 Skincare products that exude the benefits of activated charcoal
The absorbing properties of activated charcoal are what makes it a great skincare ingredient. It draws impurities and dirt from your skin and also controls oiliness thereby acting as a natural acne cure remedy. The antibacterial properties of activated charcoal have made it a popular component in most skincare products lately. It’s known for its ability to trap toxins, blackheads and other skin impurities and show instant results. If you are a fan of the power of black carbon powder, here are 8 products to try out!
WOW Activated Charcoal infused face Wash
Activated charcoal, when used in a face wash, binds to and helps pull the dirt out of your pores, making them less visible. With its slightly gritty texture, it can pull the unwanted excess oils from your skin, leaving your face smooth and fresh.
Verdant Activated Charcoal Peel Off Mask
Want to get rid of blackheads, whiteheads and other impurities on your face? This peel-off mask counters pollution, opens clogged pores and cleanses the skin from deep and leaves it fresh and smooth.
Good Vibes Activated Charcoal Skin Exfoliating Face Scrub
Traditionally charcoal is known to be the 'ultimate skin cleanser’. This deep-cleansing face scrub detoxifies the skin and keeps it clean so that your face doesn't ever lose its shine. It also balances the skin's pH levels and makes it super smooth and soft.
Exfoliating and detoxifying qualities of charcoal face scrub make it a must-have part of your weekly skincare regime. The mild granular walnut beads and activated charcoal gently unclog pores, leaving behind soft and supple.
UrbanGabru Charcoal Face Wash with Apple Cider Vinegar
If pimples are your major skincare concern, use this face wash that rejuvenates and refines the skin and helps to wash away dulling skin cells, fade the appearance of sunspots, discolouration and free radical damage that comes from prolonged sun exposure.
Bella Vita Organic Oil Control Face Wash
Charcoal with its absorbing properties helps remove excess oil and neem, aloe vera, and Vitamin E in this face wash help bring an instant glow to your skin. It reduces pimples and breakout and also helps in de-tanning.
Sheet masks are an easier and fuss-free way to take care of your skin that became popular with the rise in Korean beauty trends. All the ingredients that are in the face mask work together to give your skin the hydration hit that your skin deserves.
You can count on these charcoal-infused nose strips to effectively remove unwanted blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin, and oil from the nose. It’s dermatologically tested to be suitable for all skin types.
