Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022: 8 Face serums under Rs 500 that will solve all your skin problems

If you are a skin care enthusiast, I am sure you are aware of the importance of a face serum. It is an extremely important step and should not be skipped. However, you must wisely choose a serum based on its ingredients and benefits, and mainly your skin type. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 helps you to cut down on your skin care expenses with ease. The blockbuster deals and discounts on face serums will not only take care of your budget but will also give you glowing skin. Here are 8 serums that every skin care enthusiast must try and invest in.

Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Booster Face Serum

Vitamin C inhibits the pathway of abnormal production of skin pigments (melanin) to even out the skin tone and lightens dark spots, sun spots, acne scars, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation due to melasma. This unique anti-spot property of vitamin C lightens dark spots without altering your normal skin's pigmentation. This vitamin C serum is enriched with Japanese Yuzu lemon, making the face serum a concentrated brightening formula that fades all types of spots, even dark spots, and acne marks.

Price: Rs.449

Deal: Rs.314

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This lightweight and non-sticky serum quickly absorbs into the skin leaving no residue behind. It is intensely hydrating and will provide you with a smooth, youthful and radiant skin texture. It is extremely gentle on the skin making it suitable for all skin types. You must use this serum twice a day after face wash for best results.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.409

Plum Vitamin C Face Serum

This stable and quick-absorbing Vitamin C serum is also enriched with Japanese mandarin that boosts the performance of Vitamin C and collagen production in the skin, and Kakadu plum that is rich in antioxidant stuff that helps fight sun damage. It also contains ethoxydiglycol and propanediol for boosting penetration of Vitamin C into the skin, betaine for hydration and rose extracts for a soothing effect on the skin.

Price: Rs.550

Deal: Rs.495

Good Vibes Rose Hip Radiant Glow Face Serum

This serum is brimmed with the skin tone enhancing properties of Rosehip. Rosehip is rich in vitamin C and vitamin A. This is why Rosehip aids in cell regeneration, boosting your skin's overall radiance. It is a great natural exfoliator. This property of this legendary ingredient helps in removing dead skin cells, impurities. It also lowers skin dullness and increases the glow of your skin naturally. It penetrates deep into your skin and moisturises it throughout the different layers of skin. The high amount of vitamin C present in Rosehip helps in delaying the signs of premature ageing and effectively treats fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs.225

Deal: Rs.175

Lakmé 9 to 5 Vitamin C+ Face Serum

This serum reduces skin dullness by fighting free radicals and promoting skin health. It is enriched with the richest known source of Vitamin C – Kakadu Plum. The serum can fight multiple skin problems like ageing, pollution and sun damage and dullness of skin. It is non-greasy and lightweight on the skin, and will make your skin feel nourished.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.448

Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin B3 Skin Glow Serum

The vitamin B3 in this face serum is a powerhouse of skin brightening properties. It reduces dark spots and redness while strengthening the skin's barrier. While the vitamin C content imparts its antioxidant properties for glowing skin. When it comes to aging skin, vitamin B3 improves the surface structure, by smoothing out the skin’s texture and diminishing wrinkles. The antioxidant properties of vitamin C in this face serum help fight free radicals and damage caused by UV radiation resulting in younger-looking radiant skin! It also works to reduce water loss and retain skin’s moisture content. It’s also known to increase keratin. When vitamin C and B3 come together they give you beautifully, moisturised and toned skin.

Price: Rs.225

Deal: Rs.171

Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin E Age Defying Serum

Vitamin C in this serum boosts your skin's collagen production to give you firmer, plumper skin and smoothen out fine lines and wrinkles. While its antioxidant properties fight free radicals and damage caused by UV radiation. Vitamin E effectively diminishes permanent marks or scars. Free radicals in the environment make it harder for scars to heal, and that’s where the antioxidant rich vitamin E can help you. Vitamin C and E come together to deeply nourish your skin, leaving it rejuvenated, radiant and glowing.

Price: Rs.225

Deal: Rs.171

Plum Niacinamide Face Serum with Rice Water

Formulated with niacinamide, this quick-absorbing, non-greasy face serum is proven to act on blemishes and hyperpigmentation. It also strengthens the skin barrier function and regulates sebum production. The ​​rice ferment filtrate is rich in amino acids, making skin bright, firm and clear. It is also power-packed with plant-derived squalane, natural caffeine and vitamin E to soothe skin and prevent inflammation.

Price: Rs.450

Deal: Rs.405

