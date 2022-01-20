Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022: Groom your beard and body hair at home with THESE trimmers under Rs 2500

Just like women, men also need a good self-care and grooming session once in a while. Making an effort on yourself does not cause any harm and always works out for the absolute best. Since going to salons is not always feasible, a lot of men must be finding it difficult to get their regular trimming sessions done. But worry not, like always we have got your back! Here, we have a list of high-quality products with 5-star ratings that will help you fulfill your grooming sessions from home and also save you some bucks.

Philips Skin-friendly Beard Trimmer

This trimmer provides upto 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging. It has DuraPower technology for longer-lasting battery life with a charging indicator and a travel lock. The self-sharpening rounded tips provide smooth contact with skin to protect against nicks and cuts, and the stainless steel blades provide long-lasting sharpness. It gives a skin-friendly performance and protects against nicks and cuts with rounded tip blades.

Price: Rs.945

Deal: Rs.850

Philips Corded & Cordless Beard Trimmer

This trimmer gives upto 60 minutes of cordless use with 1.5 hours of charging. You may also use it with the cord. It is easy to use with 20 different length settings. You can get a 3-day shadow look or a full beard. Simply turn the wheel to select and lock-in the length settings you want or remove the comb and get the zero trim look. The innovative lift and trim system lifts and guides more low lying hair to the level of the blades for efficient, even trimming results. Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. It also comes with a travel pouch.

Price: Rs.1895

Deal: Rs.1274

Philips 9-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit

This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body. Use the metal trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length. The trimmer's self-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use. Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably. Get up to 70 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.

Price: Rs.1895

Sale: Rs.1671

Mi Corded & Cordless Waterproof Beard Trimmer

This trimmer comes with self sharpening stainless steel blades with skin friendly rounded tips. It has an ultra powerful battery with up to 90 minutes of cordless usage with 2 hour charge time. You may use it cordless or with the cord. It has a uUnique quad edge design to reach tough spots effortlessly.

Price: Rs.1499

Deal: Rs.1299

Nova Rechargeable & Cordless Hair Clipper for Men

This trimmer has a compact body design, it is easy to hold in hand, lightweight, and portable. This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included. It is rechargeable and has a detachable head for easy maintenance. It has high precision blades and must be used gently without applying too much pressure on the skin while operating it without the comb.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.549

VGR Hair Clipper for Men

This trimmer is equipped with a close-cutting T-Blade. The fine-cutting teeth allow for extremely close cutting that is ideal for fades and design work. The contoured housing fits comfortably in your hand and the heavy-duty 8 foot cord allows for plenty of room to work. The high-speed, powerful magnetic motor runs cool and quiet assuring the comfort of your client. The high quality carbon-steel blades are specially hardened for long-life cutting.

Price: Rs.2999

Deal: Rs.991

Philips 12-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit

This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body. Use the metal trimmer with DualCut technology without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length. Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck. Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style. Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

Price: Rs.2995

Deal: Rs.2298

VGR Hair Clippers for Men Trimmer

This trimmer has high carbon-steel cutting blades that stay sharp longer to cut all hair types. It is great for cutting hair or shaving a beard without sticking. It provides accurate and consistent performance. It has an adjustable thumb taper lever that enables easy haircut length adjustment from 0.8mm to 2.0mm. It has a long-lasting powerful rechargeable battery with a run time of up to 300 minutes for charging 3 hours.The LED display of this clipper clearly shows the remaining percentage of battery.

Price: Rs.4999

Sale: Rs.2165

